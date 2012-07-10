BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
(Adds Comcast, Arkema, AerCap Holdings)
July 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Intel Corp will spend more than $4 billion to buy up to 15 percent of ASML and bankroll the Dutch company's research into costly next-generation chipmaking technology, a major vote of confidence in the European firm that sent its U.S. shares soaring 6 percent.
** Cable operator Comcast Corp said its NBC Universal unit will sell its 15.8 percent stake in History Channel owner A&E Television Networks LLC to the other partners in the venture for $3.02 billion in cash.
** China's Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd said it currently had no plans to acquire troubled Vestas, the world's largest turbine maker, denying a report that it was in talks to buy its Danish rival for up to $2.5 billion.
** Bankrupt aircraft maker Hawker Beechcraft Inc, owned by Goldman Sachs and Onex Corp, said it is in exclusive talks with a little-known Chinese aerospace firm over the sale of the company for $1.79 billion, an offer that may flush out higher bids from other parties.
** The private equity owners of Norwegian cable group Get are preparing for a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) plus sale of the company, people familiar with the situation said, aiming to tap one of the most active sectors for buyout groups since the credit crisis.
** Private equity groups and local rival UPC are circling Multimedia Polska, Poland's No.3 cable group, being sold with a pricetag of about 700 million euros ($861 million), sources close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
** American Campus Communities Inc said it would buy 15 student housing properties from affiliates of Campus Acquisitions LLC for $627 million, including debt.
** South Africa's No.2 drugs maker Adcock Ingram has agreed to pay $86 million for Indian medicines business Cosme Farma, it said, bulking up its presence in the high-growth $16 billion market.
** French specialty chemicals group Arkema said on Tuesday it planned to sell its tin stabiliser business to Mount Laurel, N.J.-based PMC Group as it focuses on faster-growing businesses.
** Shares of aircraft lessor AerCap Holdings NV rose 16 percent to a four-month high after a report that the company was exploring strategic options, including a sale.
** British bus and rail operator Stagecoach scrapped plans to buy a small, local bus business from rival operator FirstGroup after the UK consumer protection watchdog referred the deal to the competition regulator. (Compiled by Shubham Singhal and Juhi Arora in Bangalore)
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG