July 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Spain's Telefonica said it is studying offers for its call centre business Atento, which it attempted to float last year, as part of a wider plan to cut debt.

Earlier, financial website El Confidencial said Telefonica would sell Atento in the next few days in a deal worth up to 850 million euros ($1.04 billion), about half what it was hoping to raise in the IPO last year.

** Teliasonera is looking to sell its Spanish mobile operator Yoigo, four people familiar with the matter said, in a 1 billion euro-plus deal that could attract telecom tycoon Carlos Slim, Vodafone Group Plc and France Telecom as bidders.

** South Africa's Mondi Group said it will buy German packaging firm Nordenia International from Oaktree Capital, in a $782 million deal that will give the paper maker a bigger presence in consumer packaging.

** Energy company Unit Corp said it will buy oil and natural gas assets worth $617.1 million from Noble Energy Inc in an all-cash deal to expand its presence in the Anadarko basin.

** Tech Data Corp will buy Brightstar Corp's 50 percent ownership interest in their joint venture, Brightstar Europe Ltd, a distributor of supply chain products for the mobility industry, for $165.6 million in cash.

** PSA Peugeot Citroen struck a tentative deal with Fiat to end their Sevelnord delivery-truck venture, part of broader restructuring moves to be outlined to the French automaker's unions on Thursday as it tackles mounting losses.

** U.S. car-sharing company Zipcar Inc said it bought privately owned Austrian Denzel Mobility CarSharing GmbH, which operates as CarSharing.at, to expand its presence in Europe.

