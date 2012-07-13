(Adds Presidential Life, Areva, PKO BP)

July 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** A consortium led by Australian coal magnate Nathan Tinkler has offered $5.3 billion to take Whitehaven Coal private in a bold play on sector that has seen prices slump and the demand outlook weaken.

** An infrastructure fund manager that has severed ties with bailed-out insurer American International Group is in advanced discussions to buy Veolia Environment SA's U.S. waste management business, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $2 billion, according to three people familiar the matter.

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital is in advanced talks with the Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) to make a joint bid for a 40 percent stake in IT outsourcing company Genpact for $1.5 billion to $2 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Fondiaria and Unipol said their twin 1.1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) capital increases were poised to start July 16, bringing them closer to creating Italy's second-largest insurance group.

** Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said it agreed to buy bar and grill restaurant operator Yard House USA Inc for $585 million in cash, a deal that will give it access to younger and more affluent diners.

** Russian chemicals maker Acron hiked its bid for Polish peer Tarnow by 25 percent to value the target company at 1.96 billion zlotys ($567 million), increasing the pressure on a reluctant Polish government to accept a deal.

** Insurer Presidential Life Corp said it agreed to be bought by a unit of Apollo-backed Athene Holding Ltd for about $415 million in cash, a deal that will boost Athene's retail sales and reinsurance operations.

** State-controlled Polish chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow has launched a takeover bid for rival Pulawy , offering 110 zlotys per share for 32 percent of Pulawy.

** French nuclear reactor maker Areva said it expects to earn C$315 million from selling its stake in Canadian gold producer La Mancha Resources to Weather II Investments, a business managed by Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris.

** The five-month takeover battle between oil major Shell and Thai firm PTT Exploration & Production for explorer Cove Energy could be thrashed out in an auction process, under a ruling by Britain's Takeover Panel.

** Activist investor William Ackman looks ready to take on management at Procter & Gamble Co, building a stake as lackluster earnings have put the chief executive of the world's largest household products maker under pressure to do more.

** One of Canada's largest pension funds has agreed to buy a majority stake in Norwegian outdoor clothing brand Helly Hansen from Nordic private equity firm Altor.

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan -- better known simply as Teachers' -- said it was buying roughly 75 percent of the Nordic company, which designs and markets high-performance outdoor apparel.

** Global miner Anglo American Plc and world no. 1 copper producer Codelco said they had agreed to extend negotiations in a bid to end a row over disputed assets.

** Poland's No.1 lender PKO BP wants to finalise the planned purchase of the remaining 75 percent in small-tier Bank Pocztowy in the first quarter of next year, UBS said in a research note quoting PKO BP's analyst call.

** Nordic Capital said it has agreed to buy a majority stake in four consumer finance and insurance firms which provide services for Sweden's retail sector.

** Zebra Technologies Corp, which helps organizations keep track of assets and people, said it acquired privately held LaserBand LLC, a maker of patient identification wristbands and related products, strengthening its position in the healthcare industry.

** Three big investors have increased their stakes in embattled U.S. truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp, which last month surprised Wall Street with a quarterly loss and has since backed down from a new engine technology it was pushing.

** Dutch bank and insurance group SNS Reaal is considering selling parts of its operations to strengthen its capital position and focus on the winding down of its property finance loans, the company said.

** Debt-laden Chinese shipping and oil storage firm Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd, facing a lawsuit seeking its liquidation from Warburg Pincus, is in "active discussions" to sell a controlling stake.

(Compiled by Shubham Singhal and Juhi Arora in Bangalore)