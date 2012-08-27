Aug 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian
companies were reported by 2015 GMT on Monday:
** M&T Bank Corp said it would buy Hudson City
Bancorp Inc in a deal valued at about $3.7 billion,
expanding its franchise in the eastern United States.
** Hertz Global Holdings agreed to buy rival Dollar
Thrifty Automotive Group for about $2.56 billion in a
deal that puts about 95 percent of the U.S. car rental market in
the hands of three companies.
** Australian miner Sundance Resources accepted a
$1.4 billion takeover offer from Hanlong Group, a fifth less
than previously agreed, after the Chinese company sought a lower
acquisition price following a slide in Sundance's shares and
prices of iron ore.
** IBM Corp will buy Kenexa Corp for about
$1.3 billion to enter the human resources software market in a
move that would likely increase competition with Oracle Corp
and SAP AG who recently bought into the
sector.
** Enterprise software maker Deltek Inc will be
bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC in an all-cash
deal valued at $1.1 billion, Deltek said on Monday.
** PTT, Thailand's top energy company, has offered
to buy out Singapore-listed Sakari Resources Ltd for
$960 million as the oil and gas firm expands into coal to meet
rising regional demand for the fuel.
** Australian surfwear company Billabong International
launched a turnaround strategy on Monday to fend off
a$694 million ($723 million) private equity bid, even as it
posted a collapse in second-half profit.
** Chemicals maker TPC Group Inc has agreed to be
taken private for $627.2 million by private equity firms First
Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners as prices for its main
product, used to make tires, remain depressed.
** Trimble Navigation Ltd agreed to buy privately
held TMW Systems Inc, which provides enterprise software to
transportation and logistics companies, for $335 million in
cash.
** Dubai International Capital (DIC), the private equity arm
of Dubai Holding which restructured $2.5 billion debt in April,
sold its stake in a $300 million Middle East North Africa
infrastructure fund to Islamic investment firm Fajr Capital.
** Media mogul Barry Diller's IAC said on Sunday
that its Ask.com unit has acquired information website About.com
from the New York Times Company for $300 million in
cash.
** Cool Holding has offered to acquire the shares it does
not already own in HOT Telecommunication Systems, one
of Israel's largest telecom groups, for 2.695 billion shekels
($670 million) on Sunday, at a 12.5 percent premium to the
average price in the past month.
** Canadian gold explorer Inter-Citic Minerals Inc
said China's Western Mining Group Co Ltd has agreed
to buy it for C$250 million ($250 million) in
cash.
** Asseco Poland, eastern Europe's top software
maker, put off its planned Nasdaq listing until at least next
year, and set its sights on a Russian takeover to expand its
business instead.
** Hedge fund manager William Ackman on Monday again urged
the board of mall owner General Growth Properties Inc to
enter into talks with larger rival Simon Property Group,
after Brookfield Asset Management Inc, General
Growth's largest shareholder, said it was not interested in
acquiring all of the company.
** The family behind medical supplies maker B. Braun has
raised its stake in German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum
to 5 percent, posing a fresh challenge to rival
Fresenius as it weighs whether to launch a new bid for
Rhoen.
** General Dynamics Corp said it acquired Gayston
Corp's defense operations for an undisclosed amount.
** CIC Energy Corp said its shareholders voted in
favour of its acquisition by Jindal Steel & Power.
** Switzerland's SFS Group Public Co Ltd has agreed
to buy Singapore disc drive component maker Unisteel Technology
International from private equity fund KKR & Co LP for
an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a joint statement on
Monday.
** Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding
aims to complete the purchase of the remaining 35
percent of its Havas ground handling services unit soon, Chief
Executive Sani Sener said on Monday.
** Blackstone Group LP, Bain Capital, KKR & Co
and Dubai's Abraaj Capital have been shortlisted for the
second phase of an auction of a fifth of private Indonesian
healthcare operator Siloam Hospitals Group, in a deal that could
fetch as much as $300 million, sources said.
** Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Chairman
Terry Gou said an agreement to buy a 9.9 percent stake in Sharp
Corp was unchanged "in principle," and that he hoped to
conclude the deal with the struggling Japanese TV maker this
week.
** Spanish solar group Isofoton will submit an offer for
insolvent peer Q-Cells, a spokeswoman for the group
said on Monday, a day after Q-Cells announced it had signed a
deal with South Korea's Hanwha Group.
** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp plans to sell
its U.S. and Brazilian mills separately for at least the book
value, which is about 7 billion euros ($8.8 billion), its chief
executive has told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag on Sunday.
** Israel's Harel Insurance Investments and Financial
Services has agreed to buy the life and health
insurance activities of Eliahu Insurance for 210 million shekels
($52 million).
** Qatar Holding is targeting a "strategic minority" stake
in Xstrata even if a merger with Glencore does
not go through and the fund is a buyer of the mining giant at
current prices, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.