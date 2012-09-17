Sept 17 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
** Russia pulled the trigger on the sale of a $5 billion
stake in Sberbank Rosii OAO on Monday, taking
advantage of strong markets to cut the state's ownership in
Europe's No.3 bank to a bare majority.
** German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government was
studying a planned merger between Franco-German aerospace and
defense group EADS and Britain's BAE Systems Holdings
Inc and would give its answer "within the deadlines."
** Alliance Boots, the owner of Europe's largest
pharmacy chain, will buy a 12 percent stake in China's Nanjing
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for about 56 million pounds ($91 million),
Alliance said on Sunday.
** New York-based private equity firm General Atlantic LLC
has invested $44 million for a minority stake in Turkey's
yemeksepeti.com, an online food delivery business, the Turkish
firm said.
** ABC India board approves sale of a 19 pct stake
in Nissin ABC Logistics for 163 million rupees ($3 million).
** Essdar Capital Ltd, an advisory and investment firm
backed by Abu Dhabi royals, said its management bought out its
existing shareholders, in a rare management-led buyout of a
specialist financial institution in the Middle East.
** Activist hedge fund Starboard Value is expected to
disclose on Monday that it has taken a 13.3 percent stake in
Office Depot Inc, making it the biggest shareholder of
the office products supplier, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
** Qatar First Investment Bank has acquired two properties
in central London, The Leinster Inn Hotel at Leinster Square and
Westbourne House, Westbourne Grove, the company said on Sunday.
[ID: nL5E8KH01Z]