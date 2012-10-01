Oct 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Xstrata's directors, facing a Monday deadline to deliver their verdict on Glencore's $32 billion offer, are hammering out a deal they hope will ensure the miner retains control of the combined group's board, even after the exit of its veteran boss.

** U.S. energy transmission developer Anbaric is mulling taking a stake in German power grid operator TenneT and wants to invest around $4 billion, a German magazine reported.

** Accenture Plc said it bought certain internet protocol television (IPTV) assets from Nokia Siemens Networks to bolster its online video capabilities.

** The Washington Post Co said it would acquire a majority stake in privately held Celtic Healthcare Inc, marking the education and media company's entry into the healthcare sector.

** BMC Software Inc is looking to sell itself and has retained Bank of America Merrill Lynch to help find a buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

** Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu has offered to sell a prized Italian mill to win regulatory approval for its acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum.

** Warren Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc , now owns more than 10 percent of dialysis clinic operator DaVita Inc after adding to its position at the end of last month, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

** Softbank Corp, Japan's No.3 mobile carrier, said on Monday it will to buy smaller operator eAccess Ltd through a share swap, aiming to complete the transaction in February.

** American Securities LLC is in the lead to buy auto parts suppliers from Carlyle Group LP and KPS Capital Partners LP, in deals that could collectively top $1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** World number two truck maker AB Volvo said on Monday it had finalised the sale of its aerospace business to British engineering group GKN Plc for 6.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.05 billion).

** 3M Co reached an $860 million deal to buy Ceradyne Inc, a maker of advanced technical ceramics, in what is set to be the diversified U.S. manufacturer's largest acquisition since Inge Thulin took over as chief executive in February.

** Electric and natural gas utility Integrys Energy Group Inc will buy privately held Fox Energy Co LLC for $440 million to add a 593 megawatt power generating plant in Kaukauna, Wisconsin.

** Private equity group First Reserve has sold UK offshore oil and gas services group Acteon to rival KKR.

** Data-integration software maker Informatica Corp offered to buy all outstanding shares of Germany-based Heiler Software AG for about 80.8 million euros ($103.9 million).

** Aviva Plc has received offers from Apollo Global Management LLC, Harbinger Capital Partners and Guggenheim Partners LLC for its life insurance division, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Bahrain-based Investcorp acquired a 35-percent stake in Kuwait's car leasing and rental firm Automak Automotive Co, marking the alternative asset manager's sixth investment through its $1 billion Gulf Opportunity Fund.

** Online gambling firm Sportingbet Plc said a 350 million pound ($565 million) offer approach by bookmaker William Hill and GVC Holdings "significantly undervalues" it, but left the door open for a higher bid.

** French energy company GDF Suez Group is raising its stake in Brazil's Jirau hydroelectric dam to 60 percent from 50.1 percent, as the project's main builder Camargo Correa sells its ownership stake.

** Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) has ended an agreement to buy a 29.9 percent stake in Winsway Coking Coal as it would not be able to win approvals from Chinese and overseas authorities by the Sept. 30 deadline, it said in a stock exchange filing late on Friday.

** Magna International Inc, one of the world's biggest auto parts manufacturers, said it will buy Germany-based ixetic Verwaltungs GmbH for about 308 million euros ($396.24 million) to expand its engine and transmission pumps business.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in Cunningham Lindsey Group Ltd in a deal that a source familiar with the matter said valued the insurance claims management company at up to $1 billion.

** Tredegar Corp said on Monday that its subsidiary Bonnell Aluminum has acquired 100-percent ownership of AACOA Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of extruded aluminum for machinery and equipment.

** Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has agreed a deal to sell a 60 percent stake in Biverbanca to Cassa di Risparmio di Asti, chief executive Fabrizio Viola said on Monday.

** Jan Kulczyk, Poland's richest man, bought 58 percent in local green energy firm Polish Energy Partners (PEP), the Warsaw bourse said in a statement on Monday, less than the 80 percent he had hoped to buy to allow him to delist the company.

** Norway's Telenor has completed its purchase of an increased stake in Russia's Vimpelcom in the face of opposition from co-shareholder Altimo and Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog FAS.

** Dubai's Emaar Properties, the builder of the world's tallest tower, has sold one of its hotel assets to an Abu Dhabi-based real estate firm for an undisclosed amount.

** Dubai's Emirates NBD and Morocco's AttijariWafabank have bid to buy BNP Paribas's Egyptian retail arm, four banking sources said, as regional banks pick up assets being shed by European lenders.

** Credit Agricole announced plans on Monday to pay Alpha Bank 550 million euros to take Greek lender Emporiki off its hands, on top of billions it already injected into the subsidiary during the country's slide into economic depression.

** MidAmerican Wind agreed to buy two California wind projects from a unit of Terra-Gen Power, it said on Sunday, as the Berkshire Hathaway Inc- owned company looks to increase its renewable energy assets.