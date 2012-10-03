Oct 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard Schulze and at
least four private equity firms have started examining the books
of the world's largest consumer electronics chain, in early
steps toward what could become a potential $11 billion buyout,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Deutsche Telekom and MetroPCS said
they will merge their U.S. mobile operations to create a larger
fourth-place player better able to compete with rivals.
** EU antitrust regulators have set a Nov. 8 deadline to
decide on whether to allow trader Glencore's $33
billion takeover of miner Xstrata, after months of talks which
the companies hope will help avoid forced sales or a lengthier,
in-depth probe.
** Amerigroup Corp said it has delayed a stockholder
approval vote on the $4.5 billion sale of the health insurer to
WellPoint Inc by two weeks after shareholders sued
Amerigroup's board.
** British soft drinks group Britvic and Irn-Bru
maker AG Barr have been given more time to decide on the
1.3 billion pound ($2.10 billion) merger.
** Permira Advisers LLP has emerged as the front-runner to
take genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc private, two
people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could top
$1.5 billion.
** Ocwen Financial Corp strengthened its hold on the
residential mortgage servicing market with a $750 million deal
to buy Residential Holdings Inc from private equity firm WL Ross
& Co.
** BG Group Plc said it agreed to sell its majority
stake in western India-based Gujarat Gas Co Ltd for
$470 million to a unit owned by India's state-run Gujarat State
Petroleum Corp.
** Timeweave Plc, which owns half of a television
channel which broadcasts horse racing to betting shops, said it
recommended British billionaire Joe Lewis's 50 million pound
($80.69 million) offer for the company.
** Bulgaria has sold the bulk of its 33 percent holding in
two newly listed local power distribution companies controlled
by Czech power firm Energo-Pro, raising 64.67 million levs ($43
million) in a public share offer.
** French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et
Consignations is close to a deal with partner Veolia
Environnement to win control of their Veolia Transdev
transport joint venture, two newspapers reported.
** Carlyle Group LP said it had bought a majority
stake in a commodities-trading hedge fund manager, its biggest
leap yet in an expansion that has seen it diversify from private
equity into other alternative asset classes.
** Austrian cellulose fibre maker Lenzing has
bought the remaining 25 percent of Czech pulp producer Biocel
Paskov it did not already own from Austria's Heinzel Group, it
said without disclosing the price.
** A consortium led by private equity firm 3i has
kicked off the sale process for its majority stake in French
medical-diagnostics company Labco, banking sources
said on Wednesday.
** Societe Generale said on Wednesday it had
started exclusive talks to sell its loss-making Greek unit
Geniki Bank to Greek lender Piraeus Bank SA as it
seeks to cut its exposure to the debt-stricken country.