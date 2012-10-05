Oct 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2020 GMT on Friday:

** EADS denied a German news report that its proposed $45 billion merger deal with BAE Systems had collapsed.

** The Canadian government has extended by two weeks its review of a C$5.2 billion ($5.3 billion) bid by Malaysian state oil company Petronas to take over Progress Energy Resources Corp as the country's focus on foreign moves to buy Canadian resource companies intensifies.

** Russian Railways is likely to finance the 800 million euro ($1.04 billion) purchase of a stake in logistics firm Gefco through a loan from Russian bank VTB, two industry sources told Reuters.

** General Motors reaffirmed its commitment to its ailing European arm Opel, rejecting speculation it might be interested in disposing of the loss-making brand to rival Fiat .

** Kraft Foods Europe, which is being integrated in spun-off snack giant Mondelez International, is buying Italy's Vitasnella snack brand from French foods maker Danone for an undisclosed sum as part of its consolidation plans in Europe.

** Greece's largest lender National Bank said on Friday it offered to buy 100 percent of rival Eurobank via a share swap to form the country's largest bank.

** Franco-Belgian lender Dexia said it had completed the sale of its Luxembourg arm to Qatar's Precision Capital and the Luxembourg state and would likely suffer a loss of 199 million euros ($258.8 million) as a result.

** CVC Partners is exploring the sale of Indonesia's PT Matahari Department Store, sources told Reuters, seeking a price tag of more than $2 billion after paying less than half that for the company two-and-a-half years ago.

** Family-owned Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group is the front-runner to acquire Houghton International, a U.S. producer of metalworking fluids and other chemicals, following a $1.15 billion bid, according to two people familiar with the matter.

** Carlyle Group LP has raised $841 million in India's fourth-biggest equity deal this year by selling its remaining 3.7 percent stake in the country's top mortgage lender, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC), said a source with direct knowledge of the deal.

** Polish builder Polimex said it had binding offers for two non-core units and expected to raise at least 300 million zlotys ($95.5 million) from the sales as part of a wider salvage plan to keep the former bluechip afloat.

** German foods group Zertus agreed to buy UK-based chocolate maker Zetar Plc in a 43 million pound ($70 million) deal that gives the group its first inroad into the British confectionary market.

** Sprint Nextel Corp is considering making a rival bid for MetroPCS Communications Inc, which agreed on Wednesday to a merger with Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile USA, according to people familiar with the situation.

** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group has increased its voting stake in emerging markets telecoms operator Vimpelcom to 41.85 percent, bringing it closer to the 43 percent owned by Norwegian telecoms group Telenor .

** Do All Industries Ltd cut its offer price for Hyduke Energy Services Inc by 41 percent and took it directly to shareholders after talks with Hyduke management collapsed.

** Genting Hong Kong Ltd has approached shareholders of Echo Entertainment Group Ltd seeking to boost its stake in the owner of Sydney's only casino, a fund manager who holds Echo shares said.