Oct 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2015 GMT on Monday:

** UnitedHealth Group Inc will buy control of Amil Participacoes SA, Brazil's largest health insurer and hospital operator, for $4.9 billion, making a bold move into a fast-growing market as challenges mount for its U.S. business.

** Marathon Petroleum Corp struck a deal to buy BP Plc's Texas City refinery and related infrastructure for up to $2.5 billion, a purchase that will make Marathon the fourth-largest U.S. refiner and give it a bigger potential slice of the market for refined product exports.

** Australia's Queensland state government said on Monday it was selling $1.5 billion worth of shares in QR National , the country's top coal-freight operator, with the company planning to buy back two-thirds of those shares.

** Chemicals maker TPC Group Inc on Monday said it received a buyout proposal from Innospec Inc worth as much as $721 million, topping an offer from two private equity firms made in August.

** SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea's top mobile operator, sold half of its 2.85 percent stake in steelmaker Posco for 440 billion won ($395.91 million) before the stock market opened on Monday, an SK Telecom spokeswoman said.

** NBT Bancorp Inc said it agreed to buy Alliance Financial Corporation in a deal valued at about $233.4 million to expand its footprint in New York.

** France must be given the option of buying shares from media group Lagardere Sca as part of a proposed merger between EADS and BAE Systems, a French government source said on Monday.

** The Canadian government has extended by two weeks its review of a C$5.2 billion ($5.33 billion) bid by Malaysian state oil company Petronas to take over Progress Energy Resources Corp as the country's focus on foreign moves to buy Canadian resource companies intensifies.

** Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc received offers from a private-equity consortium including Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, Bloomberg reported, sending the healthcare company's shares up 6 percent in premarket trade.

** Terra Firma, the private equity firm led by high-profile dealmaker Guy Hands, is planning a multi-billion dollar fund with a Chinese bank to invest in renewable energy, underscoring its faith in green power despite waning enthusiasm in some markets.

** Austrian rubber and plastic products maker Semperit Holding AG launched a $197.4 million cash offer for Malaysian medical glove maker Latexx Partners Bhd, securing an initial 47 percent stake from core shareholders.

** Dutch bank and insurance group ING said on Monday it has agreed to sell its 33.3 percent stake in Chinese investment management firm China Merchants Fund for 98 million euros ($128 million) to the two other joint venture partners.

** Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners filed a 267-million zloty ($85 million) offer for Polish EKO Holding SA in another stage of a bidding war for the mid-sized store chain, the brokerage running the deal for MEP said.

** Dutch food group Nutreco said on Monday it has agreed to buy 75 percent of fish- and shrimp-feed company Gisis for 78 million euros ($101.87 million) from Latin American company Expalsa.

** CBS Corp is planning to buy a New York City FM rock station, Merlin Media's 101.9 FM for $75 million, to broaden the reach of its sports content.

** Private equity groups Investindustrial and Trilantic Capital Partners have bought almost half of Spanish cable operator Euskaltel, the market leader in highspeed broadband in the industrialised Basque region.

** Vivendi SA is exploring the sale of its stake in Morocco's largest telecoms company, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters, potentially raising around 4.2 billion euros ($5.5 billion) as part of a debt-cutting restructuring plan.

** The main shareholders in Italian sunglasses maker Marcolin SpA are in advanced talks on the sale of a controlling stake to private equity fund PAI, the company said, sending its shares up as much as 10 percent to their highest in over a year.

** Qatar Telecom (Qtel) has nearly doubled its stake in Kuwait's No.2 operator Wataniya to 92.1 percent, giving an instant boost to its bottom line and more control of subsidiaries in the high growth markets of Algeria and Tunisia.

** France's PPR SA will exit its declining Fnac music and book retailer to focus on its more profitable luxury and sports brands, such as Gucci and Puma, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Malaysia's BIMB Holdings Bhd has obtained approval from the country's central bank to start talks with Dubai Financial Group to buy out the latter's 30.5 percent stake in the Southeast Asian country's oldest Islamic lender, Bank Islam.

** Barwa Real Estate plans to sell assets worth 16 billion riyals ($4.4 billion) in Qatar and Egypt to pay down loans, the Qatari property firm said on Sunday.

** Arqaam Capital, a Dubai-based emerging market investment bank, has agreed to buy a financial services firm in Libya to tap into economic growth as the country rebuilds after its civil war.