Oct 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Tuesday:
** Merger talks between EADS and BAE Systems Plc
have hit a new obstacle over Germany's reluctance to
endorse an Anglo-French scheme for handling state shareholdings,
several sources familiar with the matter said.
** Barclays' new chief executive set the course firmly
towards retail banking on Tuesday with his first deal since
replacing Bob Diamond - the takeover of ING's British savings
and loan business and its 1.5 million customers.
** Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will buy Stanley
Black & Decker Inc's door lock and bath fixture business
for $1.4 billion, adding brands such as Kwikset and Price
Pfister to a line-up that includes Rayovac batteries and
Remington shavers.
** Cytec Industries Inc is selling its coating
resins business to private equity firm Advent International for
$1.03 billion and will use some of the proceeds for share
buybacks.
** Italy's state investment holding company Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP) said it had completed the sale of a 3.3 percent
stake in oil group Eni SpA, selling some 58.3 million
shares between Sept. 24 and Oct. 9 for around 1 billion euros
($1.29 billion).
** Shares of Chilean pension company AFP Cuprum
jumped on Tuesday, a day after U.S. insurer and asset manager
Principal Financial Group Inc agreed to buy Cuprum in a
deal that valued the company at a roughly 50 percent premium
over its prior closing share price.
** Chile's CorpGroup has signed a deal to buy up to 100
percent of the shares of Colombia's Helm Bank for around $1.3
billion, in what would be the biggest purchase by a Chilean
financial firm abroad.
** Chemoil Energy Ltd is selling Chemoil Storage
Ltd, which owns a company providing fuel storage services on
Singapore's Jurong Island, to Oiltanking GmbH for $285 million.
** Mitie spent 111 million pounds ($178 million) on
home care firm Enara on Tuesday, marking its first move into
Britain's expanding outsourced health and social care sector.
** Australia's Arrium Ltd sold its 50.3 percent
stake in New Zealand's Steel and Tube Holdings Ltd for
NZ$91.2 million ($74.77 million), shoring up its defence against
a takeover by a consortium including Noble Group Ltd
and South Korea's POSCO.
** French-owned Monte Bianco said on Tuesday it had launched
a 30.5 million euro ($39.6 million) takeover bid for Italian
broadcasting equipment maker Screen Service Broadcasting
Technologies.
** Top private equity firms are likely to bid next week for
Australia's largest poultry producer, privately held Ingham,
with annual sales of A$2.1 billion ($2.14 billion), sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
** State-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp (KDIC) launched on
Tuesday an up to $235 million shares selldown in Korea Electric
Power Corp (KEPCO), a source with direct knowledge
of the plan said.
** Variety, the century-old entertainment trade newspaper
once considered the bible of the movie industry, has been sold
to online publisher Jay Penske and private equity firm Third
Point LLC for about $25 million, the companies said.
** Leon Black, chief executive of private equity firm Apollo
Global Management LLC and a prominent art collector, is
buying premiere art book publisher Phaidon Press Ltd for an
undisclosed sum, according to a Wall Street Journal report on
Monday.
** Belgian chemicals and plastics group Tessenderlo
said on Tuesday that it planned to sell its
pharmaceutical ingredients business to private industrial
holding International Chemical Investors Group.
** Industrial group Famous Brands has formed a
joint-venture with Coega Dairy that will manufacture a variety
of cheese products, the company said on Tuesday.
** Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said
it was committed to selling an Italian mill to gain regulatory
approval for a buyout of ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum unit, a
step some fear will water down the deal's benefits.
** Swedish engineering group Sandvik has looked at
a possible sale of its Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT)
business but decided not to proceed with a deal, a company
spokesman said on Tuesday.
** United Refining Inc has agreed to buy Phillips 66's
marine terminal and associated assets near New York
Harbor, a deal that will add a five-million-barrel oil storage
facility to the company's Northeast assets, the two companies
said. The terms of the deal are not yet
disclosed.
($1 = 1.2198 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 0.6240 British pounds)
($1 = 0.9796 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.7754 euros)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)