Oct 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** General Motors Co bought back most of the 50-percent stake in its Indian operations that it had sold to Chinese partner SAIC Motor Corp, regaining control of the joint venture, the automaker said on Tuesday.

** Nigeria announced the preferred bidders on Tuesday for 10 state power distribution firms it is selling for 197.25 billion naira ($1.25 billion) as part of a plan to reform the country's moribund electricity sector.

** Nigeria's Diamond Bank is in talks to buy a niche European bank to tap into direct investment and trade flows from Europe into Africa's second biggest economy, its chief executive said on Tuesday. He didn't disclose the name of the bank.

** Russia's railway monopoly Russian Railways will sell its remaining 25-percent stake in rail cargo operator Freight One to steel magnate Vladimir Lisin who already owns 75 percent in the firm, two sources close to the talks said on Tuesday.

** British life insurer Resolution on Tuesday said it was in talks to sell its stake in a Malaysian joint venture as part of an overhaul aimed at cutting costs and boosting returns to shareholders.

** Murphy Oil Corp will spin off its sales and marketing businesses in the United States and divest those downstream operations in Britain while reviewing options for other assets, the company said.

** William Hill Plc, Britain's largest bookmaker, said a proposed offer for Sportingbet Plc had been sweetened, and the online gaming group would agree to a 530 million pounds ($851 million) takeover.

** Italian construction firm Impregilo said on Tuesday its board approved an offer from Brazilian builder Primav Costrucoes for a 19 pct stake in EcoRodovias worth about 2 billion reais, or about 765 million euros.

** Britain's Pearson has bought U.S. educational services company Embanet Compass for $650 million in cash to bolster its position in the fast-growing online learning market.

** Hillenbrand Inc said it would buy privately held Coperion Capital GmbH for about 408 million euros ($527.8 million) to boost its process equipment business.

** Austrian energy group OMV AG has acquired a 20 percent stake in Norway's Edvard Grieg field from RWE Dea for 247.9 million euros ($320.7 million), OMV said on Tuesday, cementing Norway as a core country in its exploration and production portfolio.

** French aerospace firm Safran said it had agreed to buy the electrical power systems activities of Goodrich, owned by United Technologies, for around 310 million euros ($401 million) in cash.

** France Telecom will pay Egyptian partner Orascom Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) 110 million euros ($142.30 million) for taking over a management services contract for their mobile phone venture Mobinil.

** Japanese electronics firm Kyocera Corp will buy security software developer Motex Inc for about 10 billion yen ($126.7 million) to tap into the growing demand for secure smartphone data, the Nikkei reported.

** BAE Systems said it will sell its Commercial Armored Vehicles LLC business in West Chester, Ohio to The O'Gara Group, Inc for a cash consideration of $10 million.

** Norway's Oslo stock exchange is to take over small Swedish stock market operator Burgundy in a deal that will challenge main Swedish operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc.

** Marathon Oil Corp is selling a large portion of its undeveloped oil and gas acreage in the Eagle Ford basin in south Texas as the U.S. oil and gas company sheds properties it no longer considers essential to its exploration plans.

** Private equity firm Mid Europa Partners said it would buy Eastern European laboratory diagnostics company Alpha Medical from Czech private equity group Penta Investments.

** Poland's top utility PGE said it bought a 60-megawatt windfarm from Spain's Gamesa as part of its drive to diversify beyond coal.

** Natixis Global Asset Management said on Tuesday it agreed to acquire McDonnell Investment Management, a bond-focused firm based in a Chicago suburb. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.