Oct 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** The billionaire quartet that owns half of TNK-BP
has agreed to sell its stake in the Anglo-Russian oil
venture to state oil major Rosneft for $28 billion,
one source familiar with the matter said.
** Exxon Mobil Corp struck a deal to acquire
Canadian oil and gas company Celtic Exploration Ltd for
C$2.6 billion ($2.64 billion), as the world's largest publicly
traded energy company looks to raise its presence in some of
Western Canada's most promising shale oil and gas regions.
** ASML, the world's leading chip gear maker, is
buying U.S. group Cymer for 1.95 billion euros ($2.5
billion) to get control of a light-based technology crucial to
making the smaller, smarter chips of the future.
** HCP Inc said on Tuesday that it would buy 133
senior housing communities for $1.73 billion, including debt,
from a joint venture between Emeritus Corp and
Blackstone Real Estate Partners VI as an aging U.S. population
lifts demand for retirement villages.
** Penn West Petroleum Ltd <P WT.TO > said on Wednesday it has
lined up buyers for C$1.3 billion ($1.3 billion) worth of
Canadian oil and gas assets, making good on plans to jettison
non-core properties and use proceeds to cut debt.
[ID : nL3E8LH3ZU]
** Cable & Wireless Communications Plc is in
advanced talks to sell its controlling stake in Macau's largest
telecoms group, CTM, for as much as $650 million to Citic
Telecom International Holdings Ltd, the Financial
Times reported.
** Next Media Ltd, controlled by Hong Kong media
mogul Jimmy Lai, will sell its Taiwan newspaper, magazine and
television assets to Chinatrust Financial's former
vice-chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr for NT$17.5 billion ($600 million),
the company said.
** C.H. Robinson Worldwide said it would sell its
payment processing business unit, T-Chek, to privately held peer
Electronic Funds Source LLC for $302.5 million to help fund its
planned purchase of freight forwarder Phoenix International.
** Sports talent management firm Viva China Holdings Ltd
said it would buy 25.23 pct of Chinese sportswear
group Li Ning Co Ltd for HK$1.36 billion ($175.46
million).
** CME Group Inc on Wednesday agreed to buy the
Kansas City Board of Trade for $126 million in cash, cementing
CME's dominance in world grain futures markets and keeping rival
IntercontinentalExchange from gaining a key foothold.
[ID:nL1 E 8LH7ZP]
** Kosovo sold its state-run power distributor to a Turkish
c onsortium Calik Holding and Limak on Wednesday for 26.3 million
euros ($34 million) in an effort to reduce losses and recoup
some of the debts owed to the company, estimated in the hundreds
of millions of euros. [ID : nL5E8LHEHR]
** Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki is to spin off
part of its engineering business as a new company in partnership
with engineering industry supplier Komas, aiming to focus
instead on improving its struggling steel and construction
businesses.
** South African national oil company PetroSA has bought
Sabre Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd in Ghana which gives it access to
crude from the huge Jubilee Field, a senior official said.
** Turkey's state-owned lender Halkbank said on
Wednesday it planned to sell most of a 20.8 percent stake in a
secondary public offering (SPO) to foreign institutional
investors. [I D :nL 5 E8LHMXG]
** Harry Winston Diamond Corp is looking to sell its
watch and jewellery business to concentrate on its mining
business instead, and has been approaching potential buyers such
as luxury groups LVMH <LV M H.PA> a n d PPR <PR T P.PA>, a source
close to the matter said. [ID : nL5E8LHEWE]