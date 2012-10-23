Oct 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Target Corp said on Tuesday it had struck a deal to sell its credit card portfolio to TD Bank Group, finding a buyer nearly two years after the retailer first said it wanted to sell the business.

TD Bank will pay an amount equal to the gross value of the outstanding receivables when the deal closes. Right now, the gross value is about $5.9 billion.

** Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to buy the Canadian auto finance and deposit arm of Ally Financial Inc in a $4.1 billion deal to expand its vehicle-lending business at a time when loan growth overall is slowing in the country.

** The German government is pressing ahead with its plan to buy a stake in Airbus parent EADS from Daimler , after this month's collapse of a merger plan with BAE, and has asked parliament to free up funds for the purchase.

** U.S. private equity investor FLAG Capital Management said it has agreed to buy Squadron Capital Advisors, an Asian private investment firm with $1.5 billion in assets controlled by the founder of Duty Free Shopping outlets Robert W. Miller.

** British credit information firm Experian has agreed to buy a further stake in its Brazilian affiliate Serasa from a group of banks for $1.5 billion in cash to take its holding to 99.6 percent, it said on Tuesday.

** Yildirim Group is looking to buy six companies involved in energy, metals and ports in deals worth $1 billion as it targets global expansion, owner Robert Yildirim said on Tuesday.

** Chinese private equity firm Cathay Fortune Corp has made a hostile A$824 million ($850.49 million) takeover bid for Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd after the copper explorer's board rebuffed a similar offer earlier this month.

** A consortium that includes South Korea's POSCO plans to soon have discussions with Arrium to buy the Australian company and expects to see "good results", an executive at POSCO said on Tuesday.

POSCO is part of a consortium that recently offered to buy Arrium, an Australian miner and steelmaker, for some $1 billion, but the bid was rejected by Arrium.

** Defence equipment maker Chemring Group Plc said Chief Executive David Price will step down immediately, raising doubts about the proposed takeover of the company by U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group.

** Ireland's C&C is to buy U.S. cider firm Vermont Hard Cider for $305 million to tap into a fast-growing market and offset weakness in its core UK business, where sales of its flagship Magners brand slumped during a wet summer.

** Canada's Tourmaline Oil Corp said it will buy privately held oil and gas producer Huron Energy Corp in an all-share deal valued at about C$258 million ($259.7 million) to expand its presence in the Montney shale region in British Columbia.

** South African construction firm Basil Read said on Tuesday it would sell its engineering unit to Australia's WorleyParsons Ltd for $105 million to help it pay down debt and expand its core business.

** Bank holding company F.N.B. Corp agreed to buy Annapolis Bancorp Inc, the parent of BankAnnapolis, in an all-stock deal valued at $49 million to tap the Maryland market.

** Veolia Environnement and its partner Caisse des Depots et Consignations said on Tuesday the French state-owned bank would take control of their transport joint venture Transdev by raising its stake to 60 percent.

** PepsiCo said Japanese beverage company Suntory Holdings Ltd will acquire a 51 percent equity stake in the company's beverage business in Vietnam.

** Textron Inc is still considering a possible acquisition of aircraft maker Hawker Beechcraft after the collapse of Hawker's talks with a Chinese firm, Textron's chief executive said on Monday, while saying the price tag on the Chinese deal was too expensive.

** Cerberus Capital Management is working on a takeover bid for troubled supermarket operator Supervalu Inc and has held talks with lenders to line up financing, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

** Czech power group CEZ plans to spin off its coal-fired Detmarovice power plant into a separate unit as it prepares for its potential sale as part of a settlement with the European Union, CEZ said on Tuesday.

** French oil major Total is not among potential bidders for Repsol's liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets, a senior Total executive said on Tuesday.

** Private equity firm CVC Partners has hired CIMB, Morgan Stanley and UBS to sell a stake in Indonesian group PT Matahari Department Store, sources said.

** Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista raised his stake in iron ore producer MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA to 46.41 percent in an effort to bolster confidence in the stock as raw materials prices fall, the company said on Monday.

** Heelys Inc, the maker of children's sneakers with wheels in them, is selling itself to a private equity firm, Evergreen Group Ventures, after suffering years of fading sales and a sliding share price.

** German real estate group TAG Immobilien and private equity investor Lone Star are likely to buy a portfolio of properties that the German government is selling, two people familiar with the matter said.

** The Glazer family remains committed to Manchester United which is not for sale following its U.S. stock market listing, the English Premier League soccer club's vice chairman said.

** U.S. agriculture giant Archer Daniels Midland said on Tuesday that it reached a preliminary deal to sell its stake in Mexican corn flour processor Gruma to the chairman of Mexican airport operator Asur.