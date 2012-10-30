UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Oct 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Commodities trader Glencore, hoping to speed its $33 billion takeover of Xstrata over its final hurdles, is expected to offer to sell part of the group's zinc assets, meeting a midnight deadline to comply with EU antitrust concerns.
** Germany's Bayer is to buy U.S. vitamins maker Schiff Nutrition International for $1.2 billion as it seeks stable sources of growth to complement its more volatile prescription drugs business.
** Barclays Plc has temporarily suspended its bid for a stake in Namibia's Bank Windhoek until it completes a process to combine its African businesses with those of Absa Group, Barclays said on Tuesday.
** Severstal, Russia's third-largest steel producer, is unlikely to buy ArcelorMittal's steelmaking plant at Florange in eastern France, a source close to the company said on Tuesday, dismissing an earlier media report.
** Russia will sell a 5.66 percent stake in Rosneft to British major BP next year but will refrain from a wider privatisation of the country's largest oil company in 2013, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview.
** Allergan Inc said it was exploring a sale of its obesity business on falling sales of the only product in the unit.
** Russian Railways is to sign a contract to buy logistics firm Gefco in early November, Interfax reported on Tuesday, citing Vladimir Yakunin, chief of the state railway monopoly.
** Brazil's biggest bookstore chain, Saraiva, is trying to sell its online business, a move that could pave the way for Amazon's debut in Latin America's fastest growing e-commerce market, industry sources said.
** Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd said it will merge with its light-oil focused funit PetroBakken Energy Ltd and transfer its heavy oil business to a new entity to arrest a fall in its market valuation.
** Enterprise technology maker JDA Software Group Inc is exploring a sale and has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise on the process, people familiar with the matter said.
** Australia's competition regulator said it will review a proposed takeover by H.J. Heinz Co of organic baby food supplier Rafferty's Garden Pty Ltd, which is owned by private equity firm Anacacia Capital.
** Billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo increased its stake in Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom overnight, outmanoeuvring arch-rival Telenor and potentially clearing the way for a resumption of dividend payouts.
** German financial holding company Porsche SE plans to use the bulk of its 2.59 billion euros ($3.34 billion) in net cash for strategic acquisitions rather than return it to shareholders.
** Carlyle Group LP said it will buy a Japanese unit of U.S. food packaging company Sealed Air Corp at an undisclosed price, in the private equity firm's second Japanese acquisition in a month.
** Italian semiconductor manufacturer EEMS said on Tuesday China's Wuxi Taiji Industry had expressed an interest in buying its EEMS Suzhou Co. and EEMS Suzhou Technology businesses.
** Premier Foods Plc said it sold its pickles and sauces business, including the Branston brand, for 92.5 million pounds (148.2 million) to Japan's Mizkan Group to trim debt.
** Singapore Airlines Ltd will buy a 10 percent stake in Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd for A$105 million ($108 million), stepping up its competition with rival Qantas Airways Ltd in the lucrative Australian market.
** A consortium led by SUEK, Russia's largest steam coal miner, has offered the highest bid for a stake in the Arctic port of Murmansk, an adviser to the deal said on Tuesday, in a move that would lift its holding to over 50 percent.
SUEK, along with a Cyprus-based firm affiliated with Russia's largest privately-owned lender Alfa-Bank, offered 2.2 billion roubles ($69.9 million) for a 25.5 percent stake in the port, Raiffeisen Investment said.
** Orascom Telecom Holding said it was considering the sale of all or part of its interests in central and southern Africa as part of a review of operations in the region.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: