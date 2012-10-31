Oct 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Commodities trader Glencore has offered to end an exclusive zinc sales deal and sell its minority stake in world No. 1 producer Nyrstar to win EU approval for its $33 billion takeover of Xstrata, a source said on Wednesday.

** Rupert Murdoch's News Corp boosted its share of Australia's pay-TV market after shareholders in Consolidated Media Holdings Ltd voted in favour of a A$2 billion ($2.1 billion) takeover offer from News.

** Canada is likely to extend its review of the $15.1 billion bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for oil producer Nexen Inc beyond next week's deadline to allow more time for the government to formulate a broad framework on foreign investment, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

** An arm of China's sovereign wealth fund has taken a 10 percent stake in the holding company controlling Britain's largest airport Heathrow, Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial said on Wednesday.

** Walt Disney Co agreed to buy filmmaker George Lucas's Lucasfilm Ltd and its "Star Wars" franchise for $4.05 billion in cash and stock, a blockbuster deal that includes the surprise promise of a new film in the series in 2015.

** Total wants expressions of interest for its gas network and storage business TIGF by Nov. 16, two people familiar with the situation said, in a deal that could help France's oil & gas giant raise about 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion).

** Clothing maker PVH Corp will unite Calvin Klein underwear, jeans and sportswear lines under one roof in a $2.8 billion deal to buy rival Warnaco Group Inc that will boost profits immediately.

** Japan's Softbank Corp said it is mulling various options with regard to its future stake in eAccess Ltd, which it acquired in a $1.84 billion deal earlier this month.

** Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G is willing to sell 2.6 GHz spectrum to win EU approval for its planned 1.3 billion euro ($1.69 billion) purchase of France Telecom's Orange Austria, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Carrefour said it has finalised the sale of its operations in Malaysia for an enterprise value of 250 million euros ($324 million)to Japenese retailer Aeon.

** Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd denied it wanted to sell its agribusiness unit, after industry sources said it was looking for a buyer as an alternative to plans for a separate share listing.

** Nigeria's Starcomms has agreed a $210 million investment deal with investor group Capcom Ltd for a 90.5 percent stake in the telecom business, the stock exchange said.

** French spirits maker Remy Cointreau said it was in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in Larsen, which it said was one of the last remaining independent producers of the liquor.

** French utility GDF Suez could proceed to "significant" asset sales by the end of the year, Chief Financial Officer Isabelle Kocher said.

** Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, is close to buying French eyewear designer Alain Mikli, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said.

** Asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc said it agreed to sell its Legend investment unit to First Allied Holdings Inc to focus on its core asset management business.

** Potash Corp, the world's No. 1 fertilizer maker, is ramping up efforts to buy Israel Chemicals Ltd, appealing directly to Israel's prime minister to back a deal that would rank as the largest foreign takeover of an Israeli company.

** Germany's Metro AG is considering splitting the international side of its Real hypermarkets into separate country units to make a potential sale of the division easier, sources told Reuters.

** Investment analysis and market index company MSCI Inc said it will buy IPD Group Ltd for $125 million to enter into the real-estate investment benchmarking business.

** Russia's investment and trading group Summa has asked the state development bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, to fund a possible acquisition of Australia's GrainCorp, sources familiar with the process told Reuters.

** British credit card insurer CPP Group Plc said it received an initial approach from Affinion Group Inc, which could lead to an offer for the firm.