Nov 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Nestle SA's $11.9 billion purchase of Pfizer
Inc's baby food business has won approval in China,
taking the Swiss group a step towards sealing a deal which still
rests on months of bargaining with antitrust authorities.
** Advance Auto Parts Inc has hired investment bank
Blackstone Advisory to explore a potential sale to private
equity, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in
a deal that could top $6 billion.
** A $1.7 billion bid for Malaysia's two main KFC fast food
franchisees faces a growing chorus of opposition from investors
challenging the terms of the offer that is nearly a year old and
now looks to them badly undervalued.
** Financier Nat Rothschild is in talks with Indonesian
investors, including a contender for the country's presidency,
on a plan to counter a $1.4 billion proposal by the influential
Bakrie family to dismantle coal mining group Bumi Plc,
sources said.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it
would buy Oriental Trading Co, a toy and party supplies company
that is partially owned by private equity firm KKR & Co LP
, for an undisclosed sum.
** Bulgaria completed the sale of its 33 percent stakes in
two power distribution companies controlled by Czech utility CEZ
, raising more than expected to help pay for higher
pensions.
** At least four suitors including commodities trader
Glencore are in the bidding process for miner Anglo
American's majority stake in the Amapa iron ore
operation in northern Brazil, according to sources familiar with
the matter.
** Indebted Spanish telecoms company Telefonica and
leisure group Orizonia have sold their jointly held online
travel agency Rumbo to Switzerland's Bravofly, they said in a
statement.
** Scandinavian airline SAS aims to sell its ground
handling unit in a programme aimed at restoring profitability, a
source familiar with the situation said.
** Sydbank, Denmark's third-biggest bank, has
agreed to acquire Tonder Bank, a small lender in the south of
the country, the latest deal in a banking industry under
pressure from tough new regulations.
** Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes aims to
expand into Turkey, Iraq and Libya and plans to grow its asset
management arm by 50 percent after the completion of its joint
venture with Qatar's QInvest, it said on Friday.
** Maple Leaf Foods, one of Canada's biggest hog
processors and bakers, is buying distressed hog producer
Puratone Corp to secure hog supplies as farmers struggle to
manage heavy losses.
** Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium
eyewear maker, has agreed to buy the whole of French luxury
eyewear designer Alain Mikli as it seeks acquisitions to boost
growth.
** Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema
may buy a controlling stake in the country's
third-largest drugmaker Veropharm, business daily
Vedomosti said.
** Alcatel-Lucent is considering selling its
submarine cable business and a unit that supplies telephone
systems to big companies as part of its effort to shore up its
balance sheet, according to sources familiar with the matter.
** Crescent Point Energy Corp, Canada's No. 4
independent oil exploration company, said on Thursday it will
buy privately held oil and gas producer Ute Energy Upstream
Holdings LLC for $784 million in cash to gain oil production in
the Uinta basin in northern Utah.
** Telecoms group Vimpelcom has hired Standard
Chartered to advise it on the sale of its businesses in
Burundi, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Cambodia and Laos,
two people familiar with the matter said.
** Chesapeake Energy Corp's target to pare debt to
$9.5 billion or less by the end of the year may be pushed into
2013, along with some deal closings, the company's chief
financial officer told analysts on Friday.