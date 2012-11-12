Nov 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Jefferies Group Inc is selling itself to Leucadia
National Corp, its biggest shareholder, in a deal aimed
at reassuring investors it has access to long-term funding.
Leucadia, which models itself on Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway BRKa.N and owns companies ranging from real estate to
mining, is paying $2.76 billion in stock for the 71 percent
stake of Jefferies it does not own.
** Sherwin-Williams Co, the top U.S. paint maker,
said it will buy privately held Mexican company Consorcio Comex
for about $2.34 billion in cash, including debt.
** The CEO of French oil major Total said he would
not deny a report that the firm was in talks to sell assets in
Nigeria, worth about $2.4 billion, to China's Sinopec.
** Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris has offered to buy a stake
in Telecom Italia, he and Italy's largest telecoms
company said, in the latest sign of interest from
emerging-markets investors in struggling euro zone companies.
** Canadian gold miner Osisko Mining Corp will buy
Queenston Mining Inc for about C$550 million ($549
million) on a fully diluted basis to gain access to the Upper
Beaver project in Ontario's Kirkland Lake region.
** Canadian home-improvement retailer and distributor Rona
Inc said it "categorically denied" report published in
newspaper La Presse on Saturday suggesting that it had received
a buyout offer from U.S.-based rival Lowe's Cos Inc.
** Turkey's Cengiz-Kolin-Limak consortium placed the highest
bid of $546 million in a tender for the sale of Akdeniz
Elektrik, a power grid serving 1.5 million customers in
southwest Turkey, the country's Privatisation Administration
(OIB) said.
** Germany's ThyssenKrupp said it was not
interested in U.S. Steel Corp's Slovak operations.
** Ally Financial Inc is nearing a deal to sell its auto
financing operations in Europe and Latin America for around $4
billion, with General Motors Co emerging as the lead
bidder if the company decides to sell those operations as a
whole, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.
** William Hill, Britain's largest bookmaker, will
get more time to finalise a proposed 530 million pound ($843
million) offer for online gaming group Sportingbet,
sources close to the deal said.
** Canadian home furnishing retailer Leon's Furniture Ltd
said on Sunday it will buy smaller domestic rival The
Brick Ltd in a deal worth about C$700 million ($698.85
million), including the value of warrants issued by The Brick,
to deepen its retail footprint.
** Mortgage-backed REIT Annaly Capital Management Inc
will spend about $840 million to buy the shares of
CreXus Investment Corp that it does not already own.
** Russia's largest bridge builder Mostotrest has
agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in North-West Concession
Company (NWCC) for 7.8 billion roubles ($245 million) to
diversify its operations, the company said on Monday.
** Vodacom, the South African unit of Britain's
Vodafone, is looking for potential acquisitions in
Africa, its chief executive said on Monday.
** Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer said on Monday
it will buy 19.9 percent of Italy's Kairos Investment Management
as part of a deal between the two groups to create a leading
onshore wealth management group in Italy.
** American International Group Inc said it is
planning to sell its savings and loan business as soon as a U.S.
federal panel labels the insurance giant "too big to fail."
** Turkish group Genel Energy is to buy a 50
percent stake in an oil and gas exploration licence in northwest
Somalia, expanding its presence in the east African country.
** Hertz Global Holdings Inc has tentatively agreed
to sell around a dozen car rental locations at U.S. airports as
a remedy to win over U.S. regulators for its proposed
acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
** Mexican retailer and beverage company Femsa
said on Friday that its Femsa Comercio unit had agreed to buy a
75 percent stake in drug store chain YZA, marking its debut in a
new business operation in its home turf.
** India's Pantaloon Retail and Future Ventures
India will demerge their fashion businesses into a new
listed unit that will simplify the businesses into three main
segments, the two companies said late on Friday.
** Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) is in
advanced talks to buy a stake in an oil block in Iraqi Kurdistan
by taking a majority interest in General Exploration Partners
(GEP), industry sources said.
** Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) is
considering investing in the United States to capitalise on the
shale gas boom there, its chief executive told Reuters.
** Societe Generale is close to reaching a final
agreement on selling its majority stake in its Egyptian banking
arm to Qatar National Bank (QNB), sources aware of the
matter said.
** Explorer Heritage Oil said on Monday that it
plans to sell its remaining stake in a gas field in Kurdistan to
its partner in the field, Genel Energy, in order to
repay a $294 million loan to Genel.
** Web-based communication services provider j2 Global Inc
acquired privately held Ziff Davis Inc, which owns
websites such as PCMag.com and Geek.com, for about $167 million
as it looks to new online services to supplement its core
business.
** Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp has
agreed to sell a controlling operating stake in Uruguay's hotel
and casino Conrad to Chile's Enjoy for around $140 million.