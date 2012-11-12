Nov 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Jefferies Group Inc is selling itself to Leucadia National Corp, its biggest shareholder, in a deal aimed at reassuring investors it has access to long-term funding.

Leucadia, which models itself on Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N and owns companies ranging from real estate to mining, is paying $2.76 billion in stock for the 71 percent stake of Jefferies it does not own.

** Sherwin-Williams Co, the top U.S. paint maker, said it will buy privately held Mexican company Consorcio Comex for about $2.34 billion in cash, including debt.

** The CEO of French oil major Total said he would not deny a report that the firm was in talks to sell assets in Nigeria, worth about $2.4 billion, to China's Sinopec.

** Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris has offered to buy a stake in Telecom Italia, he and Italy's largest telecoms company said, in the latest sign of interest from emerging-markets investors in struggling euro zone companies.

** Canadian gold miner Osisko Mining Corp will buy Queenston Mining Inc for about C$550 million ($549 million) on a fully diluted basis to gain access to the Upper Beaver project in Ontario's Kirkland Lake region.

** Canadian home-improvement retailer and distributor Rona Inc said it "categorically denied" report published in newspaper La Presse on Saturday suggesting that it had received a buyout offer from U.S.-based rival Lowe's Cos Inc.

** Turkey's Cengiz-Kolin-Limak consortium placed the highest bid of $546 million in a tender for the sale of Akdeniz Elektrik, a power grid serving 1.5 million customers in southwest Turkey, the country's Privatisation Administration (OIB) said.

** Germany's ThyssenKrupp said it was not interested in U.S. Steel Corp's Slovak operations.

** Ally Financial Inc is nearing a deal to sell its auto financing operations in Europe and Latin America for around $4 billion, with General Motors Co emerging as the lead bidder if the company decides to sell those operations as a whole, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

** William Hill, Britain's largest bookmaker, will get more time to finalise a proposed 530 million pound ($843 million) offer for online gaming group Sportingbet, sources close to the deal said.

** Canadian home furnishing retailer Leon's Furniture Ltd said on Sunday it will buy smaller domestic rival The Brick Ltd in a deal worth about C$700 million ($698.85 million), including the value of warrants issued by The Brick, to deepen its retail footprint.

** Mortgage-backed REIT Annaly Capital Management Inc will spend about $840 million to buy the shares of CreXus Investment Corp that it does not already own.

** Russia's largest bridge builder Mostotrest has agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in North-West Concession Company (NWCC) for 7.8 billion roubles ($245 million) to diversify its operations, the company said on Monday.

** Vodacom, the South African unit of Britain's Vodafone, is looking for potential acquisitions in Africa, its chief executive said on Monday.

** Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer said on Monday it will buy 19.9 percent of Italy's Kairos Investment Management as part of a deal between the two groups to create a leading onshore wealth management group in Italy.

** American International Group Inc said it is planning to sell its savings and loan business as soon as a U.S. federal panel labels the insurance giant "too big to fail."

** Turkish group Genel Energy is to buy a 50 percent stake in an oil and gas exploration licence in northwest Somalia, expanding its presence in the east African country.

** Hertz Global Holdings Inc has tentatively agreed to sell around a dozen car rental locations at U.S. airports as a remedy to win over U.S. regulators for its proposed acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

** Mexican retailer and beverage company Femsa said on Friday that its Femsa Comercio unit had agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in drug store chain YZA, marking its debut in a new business operation in its home turf.

** India's Pantaloon Retail and Future Ventures India will demerge their fashion businesses into a new listed unit that will simplify the businesses into three main segments, the two companies said late on Friday.

** Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) is in advanced talks to buy a stake in an oil block in Iraqi Kurdistan by taking a majority interest in General Exploration Partners (GEP), industry sources said.

** Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) is considering investing in the United States to capitalise on the shale gas boom there, its chief executive told Reuters.

** Societe Generale is close to reaching a final agreement on selling its majority stake in its Egyptian banking arm to Qatar National Bank (QNB), sources aware of the matter said.

** Explorer Heritage Oil said on Monday that it plans to sell its remaining stake in a gas field in Kurdistan to its partner in the field, Genel Energy, in order to repay a $294 million loan to Genel.

** Web-based communication services provider j2 Global Inc acquired privately held Ziff Davis Inc, which owns websites such as PCMag.com and Geek.com, for about $167 million as it looks to new online services to supplement its core business.

** Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp has agreed to sell a controlling operating stake in Uruguay's hotel and casino Conrad to Chile's Enjoy for around $140 million.