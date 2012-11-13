Nov 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and LLOG Exploration Company LLC will jointly invest $1.2 billion to expand the private offshore oil producer's operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

** Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera plans to sell 25 percent of Kcell, the largest mobile operator in Kazakhstan, in a stock market float that could raise around $775 million, based on the price paid by TeliaSonera for its stake.

** KAR Auction Services Inc has ended efforts to sell itself for now after talks with private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC broke down over price and other deal terms, several people familiar with the matter said.

** Exxon Mobil is in advanced stages of discussions with potential buyers to take on Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield, Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain Shahristani said.

** Brazilian state-led power company Eletrobras said it would take over Companhia de Eletricidade do Amapa in northern Brazil to help restructure the bankrupt utility and recover debts.

** General Motors and alliance partner PSA Peugeot Citroen have halted talks on a deeper tie-up amid misgivings about the French carmaker's worsening finances and government-backed bailout, people familiar with the matter said.

** BP moved towards closer ties with Russia's Rosneft as its existing partners in the oil-rich country dropped opposition to an alliance with the state oil major in exchange for what sources said was a $325 million payoff.

** Canada's Inmet Mining Corp said it is not in talks "with any party" to sell itself or a substantial part of its assets, sending its shares down nearly 3 percent.

** BHP Billiton has agreed to sell its Canadian EKATI diamond operation to Harry Winston for $500 million as the luxury jeweller bets on rising prices that could extend the life of Canada's oldest diamond mine.

** French real estate investment trust Fonciere des Murs said it has acquired 165 B&B-owned hotels in France for 508 million euros ($646 million) in partnership with Credit Agricole Assurances and Assurances du Credit Mutuel.

** Hong Kong's Li & Fung Group is in talks to acquire South Korean children's apparel maker Suhyang Networks for roughly 200 billion won ($183.73 million), a South Korean newspaper reported.

** Hitachi Cable Ltd and Hitachi Metals Ltd plan to merge in April as part of an effort by their parent firm Hitachi Ltd to lift profit margins by aggressively cutting costs at its subsidiaries.

** Belgo-Dutch medical supplies firm Arseus has made three acquisitions in drug compounding in Brazil, Colombia and Scandinavia worth around 16.5 million euros ($21 million) in total.

The firm, which also sells dentist chairs and surgical equipment, said it plans to announce more acquisitions by the end of the year as it seeks to benefit from a growing trend of pharmacists mixing their own medicines.

** French media to aerospace group Lagardere said it will probably sell its 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS by the end of next year.

** Loss-making Italian real estate asset management company Prelios said it approved a 185-million-euro rescue deal with Feidos, as well as a plan to restructure over 500 million euros in debt.

** Telecom Italia is looking at Vivendi's Brazilian telecoms company GVT, along with other opportunities, its said on Tuesday, one day after a foreign investor proposed injecting fresh cash into Italy's largest telecoms operator.

** German investor Triton has sold Dematic SA, a supplier of systems that move goods around in warehouses, to two North American private equity groups for an undisclosed sum.

** Spain's Banco Sabadell said it has initiated talks to buy assets in the northern regions of Catalonia and Aragon from banking services provider Banco Mare Nostrum.

** Waste utility group Seche Environnement said a merger with French recycling company Paprec was not on the agenda, in response to a report by latribune.fr published on Tuesday.