Nov 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** A hotel and property firm controlled by Indonesia's Lippo Group launched a S$13.1 billion ($10.7 billion) bid for Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N), trumping a takeover offer from Thailand's third-richest man for the Singapore conglomerate.

** Glencore has offered to sell takeover target Xstrata's German smelter after EU antitrust regulators said its earlier offer to scrap a key zinc sales deal was not sufficient, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Czech state crude importer Mero will announce a strategic acquisition next Tuesday, it said, days after a government source said it was close to buying a stake in the Transalpine (TAL) oil pipeline from Royal Dutch Shell.

** Portugal stepped closer to selling airport operator ANA, picking five out of eight preliminary bidders to make binding bids in a sale that could reap over 2.5 billion euros ($3.20 billion) for the indebted state.

** Australia's GrainCorp Ltd knocked back a $2.8 billion takeover offer from Archer Daniels Midland Co on Thursday, saying the bid undervalued the grains handler after a bumper harvest delivered a record annual net profit.

** Lacoste SA, the French classic fashion brand that bears the crocodile symbol, has been acquired fully by Swiss family-held group Maus Freres, the buyer said. The deal valued the French sportswear maker at 1.0 billion euros ($1.27 billion).

** DLF Ltd, India's biggest property developer, expects to complete the sale of its Aman Resorts luxury hotel chain by the end of December as it works to sell non-core assets to reduce its 232 billion rupees ($4.2 billion) worth of debt.

** U.S. institutional asset manager Guggenheim Partners has emerged as the lead bidder for Sun Life Financial Inc's variable annuity business, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Targa Resources Partners LP said it will buy the Williston Basin crude oil pipeline and terminal system in North Dakota from Saddle Butte Pipeline LLC for $950 million.

** The owners of Coates Hire have roped in Goldman Sachs for a possible sale of Australia's top equipment hire firm after failing to proceed with other options including an A$800 million ($831 million) initial public offer earlier this year.

** Chemical maker Innospec Inc raised its bid for peer TPC Group Inc to about $745 million, aiming to thwart a rival offer from private equity firms First Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners.

** Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, and oilfield equipment maker Cameron International Corp said they would combine their sub-sea businesses as they look to tap into rising demand for drilling in deeper waters.

** Japan's No. 2 golf course operator PGM Holdings KK said it will launch a tender offer to win control of bigger rival Accordia Golf Co, in a deal worth up to 42.4 billion yen ($529 million).

** Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Thursday it has agreed to sell some of its German mobile towers for 393 million euros ($500.23 million) to American Tower Corporation to invest in its German mobile network and improve its net debt position.

** ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in South African miner Kalagadi Manganese to the chairwoman of joint venture partner Kalahari Resources. The steelmaker will receive 3.9 billion rand ($438.20 million) for its stake in Kalagadi.

** The controlling family of Mexico's Gruma plans to match a bid from businessman Fernando Chico Pardo to buy a 23 percent stake in the corn flour processor, currently in the hands of U.S. agriculture company Archer Daniels Midland .

** News Corp is expected to announce this week that it has taken a minority stake in the YES Network, a New York-based sports channel that broadcasts Yankee baseball and Nets basketball games. The deal could be announced as early as Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's largest generics drugmaker, is a leading candidate to buy Irish biopharmaceutical company Amarin, Israel's Calcalist financial daily reported on Thursday.

** BG will sell its 54.7 percent stake in Gas Argentino - the holding company that controls Metrogas - as well as a 7 percent direct stake in the gas distributor to Integra Gas Distribution LLC for an undisclosed sum.

** Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris is interested in buying the SFR telecom business from French group Vivendi, which is in the midst of a strategy review and working on asset sales, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

** Several top steelmakers are sitting out ThyssenKrupp's auction of its U.S. and Brazilian mills and there appears little interest in the latter, suggesting the German firm may fall well short of its $9 billion asking price.

** The largest U.S. supermarket operator Kroger Co said it will buy Axium Pharmacy Holdings Inc, a pharmacy services provider specializing in complex and chronic medical conditions such as cancer, as part of its growth strategy.

** General Motors will not sell its loss-making European unit Opel or "simply close up shop and leave" it, the U.S. carmaker's Chief Executive told more than 5,000 staff in Germany.