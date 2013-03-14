(Adds ATF Bank, Elior, Anschutz Entertainment Group, MOL and others)

March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, could announce the sale of its Kazakhstan unit ATF Bank as early as Friday, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** The sale of French Catering company Elior, which could fetch up to four billion euros ($5.18 billion), has been delayed while it seeks to make an acquisition, banking sources said on Thursday.

** Billionaire Phil Anschutz has decided to retain ownership in Anschutz Entertainment Group and will terminate the sale process for the sports and entertainment empire, the company said on Thursday.

** Hungarian oil group MOL said it had agreed with Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) to buy a 30 percent stake in the Ghauri exploration block in Pakistan.

MOL also agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in the 43B block in Oman, becoming full owner of that block.

** Two European clearing houses, whose services underpin share trading, will merge to better cope with tougher competition and provide the fee cuts users demand as volumes dwindle in a sluggish economy.

EMCF and EuroCCP, who announced the deal on Thursday, would have a combined market share of around 35 percent in clearing on exchange trades, according to calculations based on Federation of European Securities Exchanges industry figures.

** U.S. discount chain Target Corp has agreed to buy Chefs Catalog and Cooking.com to boost its ability to sell cooking products and kitchenware online.

** British retailer Tesco and Telefonica Czech Republic will launch a mobile phone service in the central European country, the companies said on Thursday.

Tesco Mobile will use Telefonica's existing telecoms infrastructure and Tesco's 232 stores across the country.

** Austrian energy group EVN has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Albania's Devoll Hydropower to Norwegian renewable energy group Statkraft, it said.

** Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) is in talks with Reliance Communications to buy a stake in the Indian operator's enterprise business unit, the former monopoly said on Thursday.

** Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities trader, is considering the sale of Australia's largest malt producer, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Brazilian mining company Vale SA raised its stake in the Capim Branco I and Capim Branco II hydroelectric power plants to 61 percent by buying a 12.5 percent stake in the projects for 223 million reais ($115 million), the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

** Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk has signed a deal to sell a 24 percent stake in APM Terminals Zeebrugge to China Shipping Terminal, the company said.

** Indian state-owned explorers ONGC and Oil India Ltd have bid for a 20 percent stake in a Mozambique oil and gas field being offered by U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum Corp and India's Videocon Group, a source directly involved in the matter told Reuters.

** Dow Chemical Co, looking to focus on high-margin businesses, said it plans to raise $1.5 billion from asset sales in the next 18 months and is seeking buyers for its polypropylene licensing and catalyst business and its plastics additives unit.

** Italian oil firm Eni connected east Africa's gas riches to energy-hungry China on Thursday with the sale of a 20 percent stake in its Mozambique offshore project to Chinese oil company CNPC.

Eni will also consider selling down further its stake in its giant Mozambique gas find if the deal gave greater solidity to the project, its chief executive Paolo Scaroni said on Thursday.

** Power company Ameren Corp said it will sell its merchant generation business, Ameren Energy Resources Co, to Dynegy Inc and focus on its rate-regulated electric, natural gas and transmission operations and remove about $825 million in debt from its balance sheet.

** Qatar has begun talks with the UK government to invest up to 10 billion pounds ($15 billion) into key infrastructure projects in Britain, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the negotiations.

** India has so far not received a formal proposal from Etihad for investing in Jet Airways India Ltd, trade minister Anand Sharma said. Etihad has been in talks with Jet to buy a 24 percent stake, government sources have told Reuters.

** Holcim Ltd is selling 25 percent of the share capital of Cement Australia to Germany's HeidelbergCement AG and will then operate the company as a joint venture, with each holding a 50 percent stake, Holcim said.

** Britain's fourth-largest grocer, WM Morrison Supermarkets , is in talks about a strategic partnership with Ocado Group Plc that would use the online grocer's warehouse capacity and technological expertise, Sky News reported.

** Men's Wearhouse Inc said it would explore strategic options for its K&G brand. The retailer said it has retained Jefferies & Co to assist in evaluating alternatives for the K&G operations.

** Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM International NV raised 422 million euros ($547 million) by selling 12 percent of ASM Pacific Technology to institutional investors in a share placement, leaving it with a 40 percent stake in its Hong Kong-listed business.

** AS Roma SPA have signed a 10-year kit supply deal with global sportswear giant Nike Inc which the Italian soccer club hopes will boost its international profile, Roma said on Wednesday.

** South African investment bank and asset manager Investec Ltd said that members of its senior management would buy a 15 percent stake in Investec Asset Management for 180 million pounds ($269 million) in cash.

** German antitrust regulators approved plans by hospital operator Asklepios to take a blocking stake of over 10 percent in rival Rhoen-Klinikum AG under certain conditions, making Rhoen a less likely takeover target.

** Russian mining and steel company Mechel OAO is in talks to buy out minority shareholders in the Pacific port of Vanino which is used for exports to Asia, the Vedomosti business daily reported. Mechel hopes to buy 5 percent of the port for 126,500 roubles ($4,100) per share, or nearly half the price the firm paid in January for a 22-percent stake.

($1 = 0.6700 British pounds) ($1 = 0.7722 euros) ($1 = 30.7927 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Avik Das and Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)