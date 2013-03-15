(Adds Viko, VTB, Gildemeister, ATF Bank and others)

March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Family-owned Turkish electric appliances maker Viko has hired Credit Suisse to sell the business in a deal worth between $500 million and $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.

** VTB, Russia's No.2 bank, set out plans for a 100 billion rouble ($3.3 billion) share sale in Moscow, that could signal a desire to secure sources of funding if talks with sovereign wealth funds come to nothing.

** Gildemeister has no concrete plans to merge with its 20-percent shareholder Mori Seiki for the moment, but such a deal could be possible in a few years, the German machine tool maker's chief executive told Reuters.

** UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said it is selling its Kazakh unit ATF Bank, confirming what three sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Thursday, but did not give a price.

** Oil and natural gas producer Rosetta Resources Inc will buy some of Comstock Resources Inc's oil-rich acreage in West Texas's Permian Basin for about $768 million to reduce its dependence on the Eagle Ford shale in the same state.

** German blood plasma specialist Biotest said it is interested in taking over British government-owned peer Plasma Resources UK (PRUK) to secure a stronger foothold in an established market and access to more blood donors.

** Turkey said it had completed privatisation auctions for all of the country's power grids after the final four tenders, held on Friday, raised $3.46 billion.

The highest bid - of $1.725 billion - for the Toroslar power distribution grid in southern Turkey was placed by Enerjisa, a joint venture of Turkey's Sabanci and Germany's E.ON , the country's privatisation authority said.

** IBM Corp and EMC Corp are among parties in talks to buy privately held database web hosting company SoftLayer Technologies Inc in a deal that could fetch over $2 billion, three sources close to the matter said.

** Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd is seeking to buy General Electric Co's $1.8 billion stake in Bank of Ayudhya, sources familiar with the matter said, pitting it against Japanese banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group .

** General Motors Co's Chevrolet brand is consolidating its global advertising, undoing a partnership created a year ago between Interpublic Group's McCann Worldgroup and Omnicom Group's Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.

** Vivendi SA has put the sale of its Brazilian telecoms operator on hold after failing to attract the 7 billion euros ($9.09 billion) it wanted from bidders, another setback for the French media and telecoms conglomerate's efforts to rationalise and reduce debt.

** CenterPoint Energy Inc, OGE Energy Corp and ArcLight Capital Partners LC agreed to combine some of their operations to form a midstream company with nearly $11 billion in assets.

** AT&T Inc said it could sell non-core assets if it wanted additional financial flexibility, but declined to say which assets might be offered.

** Aerospace group Safran SA said it sold part of its stake in French payment terminal group Ingenico for 286.8 million euros ($372.3 million) through a private placement and accelerated book building.

** A spokeswoman for Gildemeister AG said the German machine tool maker has no concrete plans to merge with its 20-percent shareholder Mori Seiki Co Ltd, after a German paper cited the head of Gildemeister as saying he was eyeing a merger of equals.

** Austrian steel group Voestalpine AG is buying a Chinese company and plans more acquisitions in 2013 and 2014 to fuel its ambitious growth targets, the head of its stainless steel business said in a newspaper interview.

** Italian-Argentine steelmaker Ternium SA may make a firm bid for ThyssenKrupp AG's money-losing mill in Brazil, Valor Econômico newspaper reported, citing an unnamed source.

** Iskaya Dogu OGG made the highest bid of $387 million in a privatisation tender for the Dicle power distribution network in southeast Turkey, the tender chairman said on Friday.

** National Bank of Greece SA said that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's interest in taking part in its recapitalisation had stalled because the Canadian investment fund wanted certain changes to the terms that were beyond NBG's control.

** Healthcare specialist Ark Therapeutics Group Plc said it sold two units after a process to sell itself attracted only one bidder, which later withdrew its offer.

($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Compiled by Avik Das and Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)