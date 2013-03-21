March 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Russian state oil company Rosneft closed its
deal to buy TNK-BP from UK-based BP and four
tycoons on Thursday, releasing $40 billion cash to the sellers
and becoming a bigger oil producer than Exxon Mobil.
** Russia's VTB said it did not want to buy
banking assets in Cyprus, as talks continue on whether Russia
can help the island, whose financial system may collapse if it
does not get an international bailout.
** Cole Credit Property Trust III Inc rejected American
Realty Capital Properties Inc's $5.7 billion offer to
buy the company and said it would go ahead with its acquisition
of its external adviser, Cole Holdings Corp.
** Pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP
said it would buy the 60 percent stake in ETP Holdco Corp it
does not already own for $3.75 billion from affiliate Energy
Transfer Equity LP to simplify its structure.
** Troubled Australian surfwear firm Billabong International
Ltd said it remains in talks with two groups weighing
$544 million bids for the company -- a statement that comes
after the company's shares plunged to a record low.
** Auto lender Ally Financial Inc's banking unit said it
would sell its remaining agency mortgage servicing rights (MSR)
portfolio to online lender Quicken Loans for about $280 million.
** Austrian property group Conwert is targeting
acquisitions of up to 200 million euros ($259 million) in
Germany and aims to sell its eastern Europe and commercial
properties within two years.
** Polish telecoms company TPSA said it was not
planning to sell its fixed-line operations, denying media
speculation that it might unload the shrinking business to focus
on mobile telephony.
** Mori Seiki plans to increase its stake in
German partner Gildemeister to nearly one quarter via
two capital increases as the two machine tool makers deepen
their cooperation. Gildemeister said on Wednesday the Japanese
company will raise its stake to 24.9 percent from around 20
percent now.
** Belgium's KBC and Spain's Banco Santander
closed books on the sale of a minority stake in Polish
lender Bank Zachodni WBK at 245 zlotys ($76.01) per
share, three market sources told Reuters on Thursday.
** Australian agribusiness company Elders Ltd said
on Wednesday it is in talks with a number of parties about the
sale of its rural services business.
Elders was responding to an announcement from Australia's
competition watchdog on Tuesday that it was reviewing a proposal
from larger peer Ruralco Holdings Ltd to buy 100
percent of Elders Rural Services Ltd.
** Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International has
agreed to buy Citibank's retail portfolio in Romania,
which has more than 90 million euros ($117 million)in assets, it
said.
** Deutsche Telekom said it had received approval
for the merger of its T-Mobile USA unit with U.S.-based MetroPCS
from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United
States.
** Dutch supermarket group Ahold said that all
conditions for the $3.1 billion sale of its 60 percent stake in
Swedish supermarket chain ICA to Hakon Invest were
fulfilled.