March 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Britain's search and rescue helicopter services, whose
pilots include Prince William, will be sold to United
States-based Bristow Group in a 1.6 billion pound ($2.4
billion) deal that ends 70 years of military involvement in
saving lives at sea and on land.
** Warren Buffett will become one of Goldman Sachs'
ten largest shareholders essentially for free, after he and the
bank amended a 2008 deal to exchange his potential profit on
Goldman warrants for stock.
** Australia's Sundance Resources said its suitor
Hanlong would fail to meet a deadline on Tuesday to show credit
approval for its long-delayed $1.4 billion takeover offer, and
the companies would decide after April 3 whether to scrap the
deal.
** Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank said that talks
were continuing on a sale of its insurance business after
sources said Germany's Allianz had agreed to buy it
for nearly 950 million euros ($1.22 billion).
** U.S. investment firm KKR & Co LP will sell
Japanese temporary staffing agency Intelligence Holdings to a
domestic peer, Temp Holdings, for 68 billion yen ($721
million) after almost doubling the value of the
company.
** Greece's Piraeus Bank agreed to buy the
operations of stricken Cypriot banks in Greece for 524 million
euros, the lender said on Tuesday, in a deal hastily cobbled
together to protect the Greek banking sector from the island's
debt crisis.
** British insurer Legal & General has agreed to
buy the 75 percent of Cofunds Holdings it does not already own,
in a deal valuing the investment fund supermarket at 175 million
pounds ($266 million).
** Japanese railway and real estate group Seibu Holdings
said it opposes Cerberus Capital Management LP's
attempt to increase its stake in the company, setting up a
battle with its largest shareholder.
** PT Bank Negara Indonesia plans to sell up to 40
percent of its life insurance unit, its top official said, as
the country's fourth largest lender seeks to profit from global
interest in Southeast Asia's insurance market.
** Greece's Aegean Airlines has offered
concessions to try to win approval for its second bid for rival
Olympic Air, EU antitrust regulators said on Tuesday,
extending their review of the takeover deal to April 23.
** Deloitte is in advanced talks to buy Germany's
Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung said in its Tuesday edition without citing sources.
** Italy's biggest utility Enel will not sell
assets of its Spanish unit Endesa or a stake in its
renewable unit Enel Green Power as part of its
disposal plans, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday.
** EU antitrust regulators are investigating a bid by
Swedish refiner Nynas to acquire most units of Royal Dutch
Shell's Harburg refinery, concerned that the combined
entity may have too dominant a position in three products.
** Glencore's warehousing and logistics unit
Pacorini has made its first move into Africa, breaking into a
major growth region for its parent with the acquisition of South
African logistics group Access Freight.