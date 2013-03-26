March 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Britain's search and rescue helicopter services, whose pilots include Prince William, will be sold to United States-based Bristow Group in a 1.6 billion pound ($2.4 billion) deal that ends 70 years of military involvement in saving lives at sea and on land.

** Warren Buffett will become one of Goldman Sachs' ten largest shareholders essentially for free, after he and the bank amended a 2008 deal to exchange his potential profit on Goldman warrants for stock.

** Australia's Sundance Resources said its suitor Hanlong would fail to meet a deadline on Tuesday to show credit approval for its long-delayed $1.4 billion takeover offer, and the companies would decide after April 3 whether to scrap the deal.

** Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank said that talks were continuing on a sale of its insurance business after sources said Germany's Allianz had agreed to buy it for nearly 950 million euros ($1.22 billion).

** U.S. investment firm KKR & Co LP will sell Japanese temporary staffing agency Intelligence Holdings to a domestic peer, Temp Holdings, for 68 billion yen ($721 million) after almost doubling the value of the company.

** Greece's Piraeus Bank agreed to buy the operations of stricken Cypriot banks in Greece for 524 million euros, the lender said on Tuesday, in a deal hastily cobbled together to protect the Greek banking sector from the island's debt crisis.

** British insurer Legal & General has agreed to buy the 75 percent of Cofunds Holdings it does not already own, in a deal valuing the investment fund supermarket at 175 million pounds ($266 million).

** Japanese railway and real estate group Seibu Holdings said it opposes Cerberus Capital Management LP's attempt to increase its stake in the company, setting up a battle with its largest shareholder.

** PT Bank Negara Indonesia plans to sell up to 40 percent of its life insurance unit, its top official said, as the country's fourth largest lender seeks to profit from global interest in Southeast Asia's insurance market.

** Greece's Aegean Airlines has offered concessions to try to win approval for its second bid for rival Olympic Air, EU antitrust regulators said on Tuesday, extending their review of the takeover deal to April 23.

** Deloitte is in advanced talks to buy Germany's Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said in its Tuesday edition without citing sources.

** Italy's biggest utility Enel will not sell assets of its Spanish unit Endesa or a stake in its renewable unit Enel Green Power as part of its disposal plans, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday.

** EU antitrust regulators are investigating a bid by Swedish refiner Nynas to acquire most units of Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery, concerned that the combined entity may have too dominant a position in three products.

** Glencore's warehousing and logistics unit Pacorini has made its first move into Africa, breaking into a major growth region for its parent with the acquisition of South African logistics group Access Freight.