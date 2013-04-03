April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma, which is considering a $6.6-billion bid for Irish drugmaker Elan Corporation Plc, must make a firm offer by May 10 or walk away, Ireland's Takeover Panel said on Wednesday.

** Nationwide Financial said on Wednesday it entered an agreement with Union Bank's HighMark Capital Management to acquire 17 equity and bond mutual funds with $3.6 billion in assets.

** Kosovo has had two bids for a 75-percent stake in telecom operator PTK, the government said on Wednesday, after an earlier attempt to sell the country's most profitable company collapsed in a corruption scandal.

** Turkey's GSD Holding company said on Wednesday it had mandated BNP Paribas to assess a possible sale of its banking unit Tekstilbank, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

** Romania will offer part of its stake in gas pipeline operator Transgaz for sale between April 4 and 16, seeking to make as much as 393 million lei ($114.16 million) from the sale.

** State-run Petroperu has submitted a preliminary bid to buy the Pampilla oil refinery of Repsol SA in Peru, a source at the Peruvian company told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Royal Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it has acquired the privately held Athena Energy Group, in a move to expand its commodities sales and trading capabilities.

** Rio Tinto has hired Deutsche Bank to help sell Australian coal assets worth billions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday, as the Anglo-Australian miner seeks to cut costs and exit non-core and under-performing businesses. Rio Tinto is seeking to sell up to 29 percent of its Coal and Allied Industries unit, the WSJ reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

** Italy's Assicurazioni Generali has launched a share placement of up to 12 percent of its listed asset management unit Banca Generali as the insurer strengthens its capital base.

** BP has put its U.S. wind farm operation, one of the largest in the country, up for sale, marking the continued retreat of big oil companies from renewable energy investments while oil and gas projects offer them better returns. BP would not put a value on any sale, but said in a statement it expected "attractive offers" for the assets.

** AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that its MedImmune unit has bought AlphaCore Pharma, a US-based biotechnology company focused on heart treatments. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

** With the prospect of a full takeover off the table for now, Vodafone investors switched focus on Wednesday to whether the British group might sell its best performing asset, its $115 billion stake in Verizon Wireless.

** South African conglomerate Bidvest said on Wednesday it was willing to go hostile with a $675 million offer for control of Adcock Ingram after the drugmaker's board snubbed its bid.

** Cosmetics products maker Obagi Medical Products Inc agreed to a revised $24-per-share buyout offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after Valeant raised its offer to top a rival bid from German drugmaker Merz Pharma Group.

** French nuclear reactor maker Areva said it had agreed to sell its nuclear radiation measurement unit, Canberra, to private equity group Astorg Partners for an undisclosed amount.