April 4 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Deutsche Telekom is looking into improving the
terms of a proposed merger of its T-Mobile USA unit with
MetroPCS Communications PCS.N as a last resort to win over
shareholders ahead of a vote on the deal next week, two people
familiar with Deutsche Telekom's thinking said.
** Vodafone is in talks with Deutsche Telekom
on a wholesale deal that would allow the British
company to offer its German customers TV over superfast
broadband, a person familiar with the situation said.
** Italian fashion house Versace, one of the last
family-owned luxury groups, may consider opening the company to
outside investors to help fund expansion in overseas markets
such as Asia, its chief executive said.
** Nordic telecom operator Tele2 said it had
completed the sale of its Russian business to state-controlled
bank VTB, effectively ending the hopes of rival
bidders of overturning the deal.
** Plazacorp Retail Properties Ltd raised its offer
for KEYreit to about C$124 million ($122.20
million)($122 million) as it looks to top Huntingdon Capital
Corp's HNT.TO unsolicited bid.
** The family owners of Italian suit maker Pal Zileri are
looking to sell their holding and bring in external investors to
boost the brand's international expansion and revive its
fortunes, sources close to the matter have said.
** German media conglomerate Bertelsmann announced
plans to sell a stake in broadcaster RTL Group worth
as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.93 billion).
Bertelsmann will cut its stake in the broadcaster to as
little as 75 percent from 92.3 percent in a secondary placement,
the company said, confirming a Reuters report last month.
** Zbigniew Komorowski, one of Poland's richest men who
built a fortune from grain and dairy markets after Poland's
democratic transition in 1989, is selling most of his
agricultural holdings in a disposal that could be worth up to
1.1 billion zlotys ($337 million), people familiar with the
plans said.
** Private equity group Cerberus is mulling to
float its German retail property holdings as a real estate
investment trust (REIT), two people familiar with the
transaction said on Thursday. Alternatively, the U.S.-based
investor could list the buildings, which are valued at roughly 2
billion euros ($2.6 billion), as a normal real estate company,
they added.
** Australia's Sundance Resources said Chinese
suitor Hanlong Group had failed to make a key payment to it due
this week, triggering a clause that will allow either side to
terminate the troubled $1.4 billion takeover deal as early as
Monday.
** Britain-based Rockefeller Oil Company Plc will acquire
upstream oil and gas assets in Russia from VTB Bank
for around $1 billion, Russian business daily Kommersant
reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The deal has not been completed yet.
** Private equity firms TPG Capital and Madison Dearborn
Partners are the two finalists bidding for National Financial
Partners, a New York-based wealth management company
with a market value of nearly $900 million, people familiar with
the matter said.
NFP - run by Jessica Bibliowicz, the daughter of former
Citigroup chief Sandy Weill - could be valued at around $1
billion in a deal, the people said on Wednesday, asking not to
be named because details of the auction are confidential.
** Midstates Petroleum Co Inc said it will buy oil
and gas acreage in the Anadarko Basin in Texas and Oklahoma from
Panther Energy LLC and its partners Red Willow Mid-Continent LLC
and LINN Energy Holdings LLC for $620 million in cash.
** Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc said it will buy
dental products manufacturer Heraeus Dental from Germany's
Heraeus Holding for 450 million euros ($578 million).
** Merrill Lynch International has sold 1.15 percent of
European aerospace firm EADS through an accelerated
bookbuilding for 380 million euros ($488 million), or 39.75
euros per share, according to a Spanish regulatory filing on
Thursday.
** Provident New York Bancorp said it will buy
Sterling Bancorp in a stock transaction valued at $344
million.
** Europe's third-biggest insurer Generali said it
reaped a capital gain of 143 million euros ($184 million) from
the sale of a stake in its asset management arm Banca Generali
.
Generali sold 12 percent of the asset manager to
institutional investors at 13.55 euros per share, 7.6 percent
less than Wednesday's closing price, for a total of 185.2
million euros ($237.95 million).
** Royal Dutch Shell has put its Geelong refinery
in Australia up for sale and hopes to close the deal by the end
of 2014, the company said.
** Dutch staffing firm Randstad has agreed to buy
some of rival USG People's operations in Europe for 20 million
euros ($26 million), the two companies said.