April 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2015 GMT on Tuesday:

** Royal Dutch/Shell has offered to sell its minority stake in oil refiner Ceska Rafinerska to the Czech government, a news website quoted a senior government official as saying on Tuesday. Shell has 16.33 percent of Ceska Rafinerska, which is majority-owned by Unipetrol, a unit of Poland's PKN Orlen.

** Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa is in talks to buy up to 29.9 percent of Telecom Italia in a deal that would radically alter the power base at Italy's leading phone company, two sources familiar with the negotiations said.

** U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Indian tyre maker Alliance Tire Group for about $500 million from Warburg Pincus LLC, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** The board of Spanish low-cost airline Vueling unanimously recommended shareholders accept an improved takeover offer of 9.25 euros per share from International Airline Group .

** Canada's Shaw Communications Inc said on Monday that it would pay C$225 million ($221 million) to acquire a fiber-optic network in Calgary from city-owned power company Enmax Corp.

** FXCM Inc said it offered to buy Gain Capital Holdings Inc for $210.4 million in stock to increase its presence in the online foreign exchange market.

** Tata Consultancy Services, India's top software services provider, will buy privately held Alti SA of France for 75 million euros ($98 million) -- an acquisition that highlights the industry's growing interest in France and Germany.

** Australia's Billabong International Ltd said a consortium led by its former U.S. boss, Paul Naude, had cut its takeover bid for the struggling surf wear company by 45 percent to $300 million.

** Saudi Arabian family firm Dabbagh Group is in the advanced stages of buying out its Indian partner's stake in a lubricant venture in the kingdom, a deal prompted by strategy differences between the partners, three sources aware of the matter said.

Jeddah-based Petromin is a joint venture between Gulf Oil International Group - a unit of family-owned Hinduja which owns a 49-percent stake - and Dabbagh with a majority 51 percent stake.

** The Vienna Stock Exchange and the Warsaw bourse have held preliminary discussions about a possible merger, a source close to the discussions said.

** Israeli energy, real estate and insurance conglomerate Delek Group has received from international companies in the past week a number of non-binding offers to acquire Delek Petroleum's holdings in Delek Europe.