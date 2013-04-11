April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Reinsurance Group of America and French rival Scor are competing to acquire Generali USA in a deal worth up to $1 billion, five sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

** Telecom Italia SpA Chairman Franco Bernabe is likely to win the green light from the board to deepen talks with a Hong Kong-based conglomerate said to be targeting 29.9 percent of the Italian group, sources familiar with the situation said.

** Protective Life Corp agreed to buy a portfolio of old policies from French insurer AXA SA's U.S. business for $1.1 billion, with the aim of squeezing more value out of them.

** Global miner Rio Tinto's list of assets up for sale has lengthened, with its unit, Turquoise Hill Resources , looking to sell its A$83 million ($87.48 million) majority stake in Ivanhoe Australia.

** Turkey's Denizbank, acquired last year by Russia's Sberbank, said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to buy Citibank's consumer banking business in Turkey.

** Deutsche Telekom sweetened its terms on Wednesday for the proposed merger between T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS Communications by reducing the combined company's debt, bowing to pressure from activists and proxy advisory firms.

** Grupo Positivo, which controls the largest Brazilian computer maker, is considering an initial public offering or a spinoff of its education unit, which comprises learning systems, printing and colleges businesses, Valor Econômico reported on Thursday.

** Russia's government is considering selling a 19 percent stake in state-controlled oil major Rosneft this year as part of plans to speed up privatisation, Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said.

** Malaysia's shipping firm MISC Bhd said on Thursday that the country's pension fund, the Employee Provident Fund (EPF), has accepted the revised buyout offer of 5.50 ringgit per share made by state oil group Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

** Swedish Nordea's Polish unit is among banks suitable to be Poland's top lender PKO BP's takeover targets, PKO's Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said on Thursday.

** Belgian bank KBC SA said its Czech division CSOB was not for sale, after the PKO BP chief executive said the bank may consider buying it.

** Chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd said it will buy optical chip and component maker CyOptics Inc for about $400 million in cash.

** Diversified real estate investment trust American Realty Capital Properties Inc withdrew its $6.7 billion offer to buy Cole Credit Property Trust III after the trust rejected the offer twice.

** Television station operator Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said it would buy Fisher Communications Inc for about $373 million to expand its operations in the western United States.

** Italian private broadcaster Mediaset on Thursday dismissed a media report that it could sell its pay-TV businesss Mediaset Premium, saying it had no plans to do so.