April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** German investor Joh A Benckiser (JAB) is to buy the owner of Douwe Egberts coffee in a 7.5-billion-euro ($9.8 billion) deal to create a global hot drinks empire aimed at taking on market leaders Nestle and Mondelez International .

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said it will buy Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management from money manager Invesco Ltd for $210 million to bulk up its U.S. money management business.

** British gas and power utility SSE Plc expanded its portfolio of North Sea gas interests on Friday by acquiring a 50 percent stake in the Sean gas field from BP PLC, it said.

The 117.4 million-pound ($180.42 million) sale, which has now been finalised, will provide for around 25 percent of SSE's forecast gas needs to supply its customers over the next three years, it said.

** M&T Bank Corp's proposed purchase of Hudson City Bancorp Inc will probably take more time to close than previously expected because of U.S. regulatory concerns over anti-money-laundering procedures, the banks said on Friday.

** U.S. buyouts firm KKR & Co L.P. has agreed to buy a controlling stake in India's Alliance Tire Group from Warburg Pincus LLC, the three companies said without disclosing details of the transaction.

** Turkey's Calik Holding has made progress in talks to sell its ATV television unit to Time Warner Inc and a final decision could be made by the end of April, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

** Professional social network LinkedIn Corp said it will buy Pulse, a news reader and mobile content distribution platform, for $90 million in cash and stock.

** Business technology maker BMC Software Inc is expected to receive final takeover bids on April 22, with potential buyers pared down to two private equity groups, four people close to the matter said on Thursday.

** An international consortium comprising Germany's ACP Axos Capital Gmbh and U.S.-based investor Najafi Companies in partnership with British Telecom on Friday offered 227 million euros ($298 million) for a 75-percent stake in Kosovo's state telecoms company PTK, said Burim Gashani, an official with the government's privatisation unit.

** The CEE Stock Exchange Group that includes the Vienna Stock Exchange is holding talks with its Warsaw counterpart about strengthening cooperation, it said in a statement on Friday.

** Irish drugmaker Elan won strong approval from shareholders for a $1 billion share buyback as it seeks to keep them on side and stave off a takeover approach from U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma.

** Family-owned Italian builder Salini raised its stake in larger rival Impregilo SpA to 86.5 percent on the last day of its takeover bid.