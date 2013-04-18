April 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday.
** Qatar's Ooredoo, formerly Qatar Telecom, has
secured a loan of up to $12 billion from a group of 10 banks to
support its bid for Vivendi's stake in Maroc Telecom
, several bankers working on the deal said.
** Private equity group CVC is buying the stake in
German energy-metering firm Ista it does not already
own in what will be Germany's largest private equity deal in
five years.
CVC will buy a 76 percent stake from co-owner Charterhouse,
in a deal valuing the company at 3.1 billion euros ($4.1
billion), two people familiar with the transaction said.
** Private equity firm Lone Star and Wells Fargo are
in exclusive talks to buy a 4 billion pound ($6.09 billion) UK
property loans portfolio, put up for sale by Commerzbank
, a person familiar with the deal said on Thursday.
** U.S. healthcare firm Johnson & Johnson cut its
stake in Elan Corp, in a move that clouds prospects for
a $7.3 billion takeover bid for the Irish drugmaker.
** Spanish renewable energy and infrastructure company
Abengoa said it would sell its subsidiary Befesa to
funds managed by investment firm Triton Partners for an
enterprise value of 1.07 billion euros ($1.4 billion).
** Diversified U.S. manufacturer Roper Industries Inc
said it would buy healthcare services company Managed
Health Care Associates Inc for $1 billion in an all-cash deal to
expand its presence in the healthcare market.
** Verizon Communications Inc Chief Financial Officer
said the telephone company put in a bid to Clearwire Corp
for some of its wireless airwaves.
Clearwire had previously reported a bid of $1 billion to
$1.5 billion for spectrum.
** MacDon Industries Ltd, one of North America's largest
manufacturers of windrowers, is looking for a buyer in a deal
that could fetch around $1 billion, four people familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
** Finmeccanica unit Alenia Aermacchi has signed a
contract worth 170 million euros ($222 million) to supply
components and services for 12 Eurofighter fighter jets ordered
by Oman in December, the Italian defence group said on Thursday.
** Greece's Piraeus Bank has signed a deal to sell
its Romanian unit ATEbank Romania for 10.3 million euros ($13.4
million) as part of its restructuring efforts.
** Poland has sold a 12.1 percent stake in state-controlled
chemical maker Azoty Tarnow to a group of investors,
including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD), the treasury ministry said.
The price was 52 zlotys ($16.54) per share, 21 percent below
the price of Azoty shares at Thursday's market close. At that
price, the government would receive $200 million, according to
Reuters calculations.
** Standard Chartered said it will acquire Absa
Group's South African custody and trustee operations,
as the London-based lender steps up its presence in the
continent's top economy.
** Omega Advisors, one of the biggest shareholders in Sprint
Nextel Corp, on Wednesday joined a growing group of
investors who say they favor Dish Network Corp's $25.5
billion bid for the company over SoftBank Corp's offer.
** Russia's biggest home electronics retailer M.Video
has asked the country's anti-monopoly regulator for
permission to acquire its closest competitor Eldorado, financial
daily Kommersant reported on Thursday.
** China Mobile, the world's largest mobile
operator, said on Thursday it had terminated an agreement to buy
12 percent of Taiwan mobile carrier Far EasTone, after
it failed to overcome regulatory hurdles.
** Kingfisher, Europe's largest DIY retailer, said
it was expanding into the "attractive" Romanian market, just as
British department store group Debenhams quit the east
European country, blaming difficult trading conditions.