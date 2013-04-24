UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1050 GMT on Wednesday.
** AXA said it agreed to buy 50 percent of Chinese property and casualty insurance company Tian Ping for 485 million euros ($631 million) to strengthen its position in high-growth markets.
** OPKO Health Inc will buy Israel-based biopharmaceutical company Prolor Biotech Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $480 million to expand its portfolio of specialty drugs.
** India's Jet Airways will sell a minority stake to fast-growing Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways for roughly $379 million after months of negotiations, giving a lift to India's embattled aviation industry.
** British construction group Kier Group has agreed a 221 million pound ($338 million) bid for infrastructure and maintenance company May Gurney, trumping a rival offer from Costain.
** Singapore Airlines Ltd has lifted its stake in Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd to 19.9 percent, boosting its influence at the carrier at a time of industry jostling to secure lucrative routes in Southeast Asia.
** Google Inc has acquired Wavii, the Seattle-based startup behind a news summarization app, for roughly $30 million in cash, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
** Etisalat will make a binding offer on Wednesday to buy Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Morocco's Maroc Telecom, a deal in which the UAE telecom firm is expected to face stiff competition from its regional rival in Qatar.
** Chinese firm Cathay Fortune Corp, the top shareholder and a former suitor of Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd, has proposed a fresh offer to buy the copper miner as long as Discovery halts a planned equity raising.
** South Korean drugmaker Green Cross Corp said on Wednesday it is considering acquiring British government-owned Plasma Resources UK (PRUK).
** French luxury and sports brand group PPR said it bought a majority stake in profitable Milanese jeweler Pomellato to boost its portfolio of luxury brands in the high-growth jewelry market.
** Advanced Oncotherapy announced on Wednesday it would acquire a spin-off business of CERN, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, developing new forms of radiotherapy to fight tumors. The spin-off, known as Adam, was established in 2007 to build low-cost innovative accelerators for proton beam therapy and conventional radiotherapy.
** Swedish private equity firm Altor said it had agreed to sell its stake in Danish food services firm Euro Cater to a group of reinvesting employees that have partnered with investment firm Intermediate Capital Group PLC.
** Russian state-controlled bank VTB plans to cut its holding in the Russian unit of Tele2 below a controlling stake within the coming year, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
** The planned sale of 630 UK bank branches by Lloyds Banking Group to the Co-Operative Group has fallen through, leaving state-backed Lloyds to pursue a flotation of the business. (Compiled By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources