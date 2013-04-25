April 25 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday.
** Verizon Communications Inc has hired advisers to
prepare a possible $100 billion bid to take full control of
Verizon Wireless from its partner Vodafone Group Plc,
two people familiar with the matter said.
** German steelmaker Salzgitter denied market talk
it was considering a bid for Aurubis, leading Aurubis
shares to reverse earlier gains. Traders had earlier said there
was talk that Salzgitter was considering a bid for Aurubis at 58
euros per share, which would value the company at 2.6 billion
euros ($3.4 billion).
** Investment group Eurazeo is to offload its
stake in French dairy group Danone ahead of schedule
via an early repayment of 700 million euros ($909.7 million) in
bonds convertible into Danone stock.
** Greece gave the sole bidder for gambling monopoly OPAP
a week extra to raise its terms in a last-ditch
attempt to save its first big privatisation from an embarrassing
failure that could derail its bailout.
Emma Delta on Monday submitted the only valid bid for the 33
percent stake and management rights in OPAP, offering 622
million euros ($808.32 million).
** China's largest search engine, Baidu Inc, is in
the process of acquiring Chinese online video firm, PPS Net TV,
for $350-$400 million, China Business News reported on Thursday,
quoting sources.
** Volkswagen has moved a step closer to
combining the three trucks businesses it owns, with a deal to
take full financial and strategic control of MAN SE.
Under the deal, Volkswagen (VW), which already owns 75.03
percent of MAN, will offer 80.89 euros per share for the MAN
stock it does not already own.
** CoreLogic has acquired Case-Shiller from Fiserv for $6
million, taking over its prestigious index business in a deal
that closed on March 20, CoreLogic said in a statement on
Thursday.
** Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc said
it would not exercise its right to acquire Coca-Cola Co's
German bottling operations. The company said its right to buy
the German bottling business from Coca-Cola will expire on May
25, after the companies agreed not to move forward with a
transaction.
** Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , one of the
world's largest potash producers, said on Thursday it was
abandoning efforts to take over Israel Chemicals Ltd
because of strong opposition in Israel.
** Belgium-based Arseus, the world's biggest
supplier of ingredients to pharmacists so they can mix up their
own versions of drugs, bought U.S.-based Freedom Pharmaceuticals
for an undisclosed sum, it said on Thursday.
** Spanish bank Santander said on Thursday it was
in talks with potential buyers over the sale of a stake of its
unit Santander Asset Management, which manages 153 billion euros
($199 billion) of assets from pension funds to real estate.
** The European Energy Exchange (EEX) and France's Powernext
will combine their gas trading platforms on May 29, as they wait
for regulators to approve a full merger of their gas activities,
EEX said on Thursday.