UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
April 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Unilever plans to pay up to $5.4 billion to raise its stake in its Indian subsidiary, making its biggest deal in 13 years a huge bet on the strength of demand for personal care and food products in Asia's third-largest economy.
** U.S. retailer Best Buy Co Inc retreated from its ill-fated European expansion on Tuesday by selling its stake in a joint venture to Carphone Warehouse Group for less than half what it paid five years ago.
** Bahrain-based private equity firm Investcorp agreed a sale of its German insulation firm Armacell to Charterhouse Capital Partners for over 500 million euros ($655 million), it said on Tuesday.
** Spain's Telefonica is selling 40 percent of its Central American business to Guatemalan-based Corporacion Multi Inversiones for $500 million in a drive to cut debt while keeping control of assets with potential to grow.
** UniCredit's Romania unit said on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy the local retail operations of RBS - about 315 million euros ($413 million) in assets - for an undisclosed amount.
** Private equity firm Baring Asia is in advanced talks with the Indian arm of French cement maker Lafarge SA to invest about $240 million for a minority stake, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Genetic testing specialist Qiagen NV said it bought privately held U.S. software developer Ingenuity Systems Inc for $105 million to expand further into genetic sequencing technology.
** Japan's Fujitsu Ltd is in late-stage talks to sell its microcontroller chip business to Spansion Inc - a deal that will broaden the U.S. semiconductor company product line-up so it can better cater to automotive clients, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Serbia's finance ministry said the deadline was extended to 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) on May 31 for bidding for indebted state-run drugmaker Galenika Pharmaceuticals. It was the third extension since offers were invited on Jan. 14 for the company, with the U.S.-based unit of Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International the only potential partner so far.
** Vivendi said it would consider a public listing of its French telecom operator SFR as part of its plan to reduce exposure to the capital-intensive unit in favor of its media businesses.
** Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach is in talks to buy a stake in Mozambique offshore gas projects operated by Italy's Eni and Anadarko Petroleum Corp, its chief executive was quoted as saying. (Compiled by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources