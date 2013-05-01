May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** A private equity group made up of Bain Capital LLC and
Golden Gate Capital Corp has emerged as the lead contender to
buy BMC Software Inc for more than $6.5 billion, three
people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
said it paid $2.05 billion cash to buy the 20 percent it did not
already own of toolmaker Iscar from the Israeli company's
founding Wertheimer family.
** DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc has agreed to buy
teen-oriented YouTube network AwesomenessTV, to secure an online
platform to showcase family-focused movie franchises such as
"Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda."
** Greece agreed to sell a controlling 33 percent stake in
its gambling monopoly OPAP to Greek-Czech investment
fund Emma Delta for 652 million euros ($859.6 million), two
senior Greek government officials told Reuters.
** Commodity trading merchant Castleton Commodities
International LLC said it had completed the purchase of a 1,210
megawatt natural gas and fuel oil-fired electric power plant
from Dynegy.
The purchase promises to give the newly minted commodity
trading firm access to lucrative New York power markets, one New
York-based power trader said on Wednesday.
** Generic drugmaker Actavis Inc bought the global
rights to Canadian firm Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc's antibiotic vaginal gel for about $55
million.
** Yahoo Inc has abandoned an effort to acquire a
majority stake in online video website Dailymotion due to
objections by the French government, according to media reports,
scrapping what would have been the biggest deal in the 10-month
tenure of Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer.
** Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc
said it would sell its North American hardware company
for $200 million in cash to Tyman Plc.
** EFG Hermes, one of the largest investment banks
in the Middle East, plans to cut costs, sell non-core assets,
and return cash to shareholders after a planned tie-up with
Qatar's QInvest failed on Wednesday.
** Russian metals billionaire Suleiman Kerimov has bought a
stake of just under 3 percent in London-listed ENRC,
the embattled Kazakh miner facing a potential buyout led by its
founders. According to a regulatory filing, Kerimov bought a
2.86 percent stake - or almost 37 million shares - on April 29,
when that holding would have been worth roughly 100 million
pounds ($156 million).
** Leo Hindery's InterMedia raised its offer for cable
network Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc to $9.15 per share
in cash, outbidding a rival offer of $8.75 per share from
Kroenke Sports & Entertainment LLC. The new offer values the
company at about $237 million.
** Gunmaker Sturm Ruger & Co Inc said it was looking
at the accounts of up-for-sale rival Freedom Group but said it
was unlikely it would make a bid. Sturm Ruger Chief Executive
Michael Fifer said Freedom could be an acquisition opportunity
and his company was looking at their books but he expects a deal
to be grossly overpriced.
** UK Coal, Britain's largest coal miner, said it was in
talks with creditors to stay solvent and save up to 2,000 jobs
after a fire forced the company's largest mine to close in
February.