May 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Business software maker BMC Software Inc, whose
anemic growth has been a source of frustration for its largest
shareholder, said it would be taken private by a group led by
Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital for about $6.9 billion.
** ThyssenKrupp is putting its railway and
construction operations up for sale, Germany's biggest
steelmaker said on Monday. The operations have combined sales of
around 400 million euros ($524.66 million) and roughly 800
employees, it said. ($1 = 0.7624 euros)
** Nielsen Holdings NV, best known in the United
States for its TV ratings business, said it would sell its
expositions business to Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp
for $950 million, freeing up cash for its planned push
into the radio measurement business.
** Inergy LP, Inergy Midstream LP and
Crestwood Midstream Partners LP said on Monday they
have agreed to merge in a series of complex deals to form a $7
billion entity to tap demand for pipeline and storage services
in North America's fast-developing shale fields.
** Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ has agreed to invest
around $500 million in a new share offering by VTB,
Russia's second-largest bank, the fund said in e-mailed comments
to Reuters.
** Slovenia, struggling to avoid a bailout, will this year
try to sell the state-owned bank Nova KBM ,
the second-largest bank in the country, a government source told
Reuters.
** Dimension Data said it has made a 3.05 billion shillings
($36 million) offer for information technology firm AccessKenya
.
** Wireless service provider Clearwire Corp said
its proposed buyout by majority owner Sprint Nextel Corp
was the best option for Clearwire's minority stockholders.
** BG Group said it signed a binding $1.93 billion
agreement with Chinese oil firm CNOOC to supply
liquefied natural gas that will include an equity stake in BG's
Queensland Curtis LNG project in Australia.
** The three partners that own Edens, a shopping center
landlord and developer with $3.5 billion in assets, are
negotiating its future as one of them considers exiting, people
with knowledge of the situation said.
** Intel Corp's security software division McAfee
said it plans to buy Finland's network firewall maker Stonesoft
Oyj for around $389 million in cash, a 128 percent
premium to the company's stock market value at Friday's close.
** Private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors said on
Saturday that it was buying British gym operator Pure Gym for an
undisclosed amount.
** Financial consultancies Deloitte,
PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young are
interested in buying peer Roland Berger, two people with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
** Britain's government is considering whether to sell its
40 billion pound ($62 billion) student loan book as part of a
series of privatizations that includes selling off the Royal
Mail Group, the Sunday Times newspaper said.
** State-owned conglomerate China Resources (Holdings) Co
Ltd plans to merge its Hong Kong-listed power producer with its
natural gas distribution unit to form a $22 billion energy group
able to negotiate better terms for natural gas supplies from the
state.
** CR Intrinsic said on Monday it plans to vote against
Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's acquisition of
Plains Exploration & Production Company because it
undervalues the oil and gas company.
** World Kitchen, which makes and distributes popular
kitchen and housewares products, has hired Baird to shop the
company in a deal that could be worth $600 million to $700
million, according to three sources familiar with the matter.