May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp on Thursday said it plans to sell $4 billion in assets, using proceeds to shore up its balance sheet and share price through debt reduction and a big share buy-back.

** Facebook Inc is in advanced talks to acquire Israeli mobile satellite navigation start-up Waze for $800 million to $1 billion, business daily Calcalist reported on Thursday.

** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's deal to buy a $1.5 billion stake in Indonesia's BTPN at high valuations marks the beginning of an aggressive push by cash-rich Japanese lenders into retail banking in other Asian markets.

** Italian oil major Eni took a step towards offloading its gas transport company Snam on Thursday when it sold a stake for 1.45 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in one of Europe's biggest equity sales of the year.

** Manulife Financial Corp and Metlife Inc are among the suitors to submit first-round bids for the life insurance unit of Malaysian lender AMMB Holdings Bhd, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a deal that could be worth up to $350 million.

** Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen said he could end up putting the entire satellite TV company up for sale if he lost his battle with Japan's SoftBank Corp to buy Sprint Nextel Corp.

** Canadian Tire Corp, best-known for its namesake automotive and homeware stores, said it plans to create a C$3.5 billion ($3.5 billion) real estate investment trust through an initial public offering in the fall of 2013.

** French insurer Scor has emerged as the lead bidder for Generali's U.S. life reinsurance business in a deal that could be announced shortly, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Generali USA is seen as an attractive asset by sector bankers who estimate the unit is worth about $800 million.

** Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said on Thursday it does not plan to raise its more than $6 billion offer for Plains Exploration & Production Co, calling the terms of the friendly deal "best and final."

** Belgian banking and insurance group KBC sold its Polish pension asset management business to a unit of German insurer Allianz, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

** Slovenia pledged on Thursday to sell 15 state firms including its second largest bank, biggest telecoms operator and national airline under a crisis package to avert an international bailout.