May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Private equity firm Sun Capital Partners is exploring the
sale of Emerald Performance Materials, a specialty chemicals
company that could be worth more than $700 million, according to
four sources familiar with the matter.
** U.S.-insurer New York Life is in exclusive
negotiations with Yuanta Financial to sell its Taiwan
assets, two sources with close knowledge of the deal told
Reuters on Friday.
** Sempra Energy has signed up Japanese and French
partners to back a liquefied natural gas export plant in
Louisiana that will cost up to $10 billion, with construction
expected to start next year, Sempra said on Thursday.
Under the 20-year agreements, all the LNG will be bought
under three separate 4 million-ton-per-year deals by Mitsui & Co
Ltd, Mitsubishi Corp via Nippon Yusen KK
and France's GDF Suez SA.
** Caterpillar Inc has reached a deal to cut $135
million from the price owed for a Chinese mining equipment
maker, after accounting irregularities were discovered at the
acquired company that forced Caterpillar to take a $580 million
impairment charge.
** Dish Network Corp asked U.S. regulators on
Thursday to stop reviewing SoftBank Corp's proposed
acquisition of Sprint Nextel Corp's, citing the Japanese
company's reported attempt to thwart its bid for the U.S.
wireless carrier.
** Gildemeister said an Austrian competition
authority announcement stating Mori Seiki was seeking
sole control over the German machine tool maker referred to Mori
Seiki's plan to take just close to a quarter of its shares.
** Slovenian firms and banks want higher bids for their
joint 53 percent stake in the country's largest food retailer
Mercator, the largest shareholder Pivovarna Lasko
said.
** U.S. telecoms services company Syniverse Technologies
is set to win EU antitrust approval for its 550
million-euro ($710 million) takeover of Mach after agreeing to
divest a big chunk of its rival's operations, sources said on
Friday.
** British healthcare property owner Assura Group
said on Friday it had received a takeover approach from rival
MedicX Fund, sending its shares higher.
** Morgans Hotel Group Co, in the midst of a proxy
battle and facing investor opposition to a deal with Ron
Burkle-controlled Yucaipa Companies, said it had rejected two
takeover bids from a large international hotel company in the
past six months.
** U.S. generic drugmaker Actavis, the subject of
intense takeover speculation, may have found its best defense: a
potential purchase of Warner Chilcott Plc, a specialty
pharmaceutical company that has been for sale on and off for
years.
** The board of miner ENRC has rejected a $2.4
billion tentative offer from its founding investors and the
Kazakh government for the shares they do not already own, giving
them two weeks to come up with an improved bid.
** Industrial and financial investors are in talks to buy a
stake in Camfin, a holding company that controls
tyremaker Pirelli, key investor Marco Tronchetti
Provera said on Friday.
** Sanyo Electric Co may cease to exist under a
reorganization by Panasonic Corp that includes global
jobs cuts, Nikkei reported on Friday.
** An activist hedge fund has urged Swedish oil and gas
company Petrogrand AB to drop exploration activities
in Russia, explore strategic alternatives and replace its chief
executive, according to a letter from the fund to the company's
board of directors.