(Corrects Seven West Media Ltd item to show that KKR has not yet sold the stake. Also corrects value of stake.)

May 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Sprint Nextel Corp said its Japanese suitor SoftBank Corp granted it a waiver allowing it to consider a $25.5 billion rival bid by Dish Network Corp , as pressure mounts on SoftBank to sweeten its offer for the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier.

** Specialty chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc's pigments businesses have attracted offers from buyout firms including Blackstone Group LP and Advent International Corp, several people familiar with the matter said.

** Australia-listed copper miner Discovery Metals Ltd has opened its books to spurned private equity suitor Cathay Fortune Corp and others in an effort to attract a new takeover offer, potentially valuing it at A$195 million ($190 million), it said on Tuesday.

** Italy's eyewear maker Safilo said on Tuesday it had agreed a 10-year licensing deal with France's Essilor , the world's biggest maker of corrective eye lenses.

** Chevron Corp is in advanced talks to sell its downstream assets in Egypt and Pakistan, three sources said, with the planned disposals seen raising around $300 million for the U.S. oil major.

** Spanish drugmaker Grifols said on Tuesday it has signed an exclusive contract to license U.S. Aradigm Corporation's Pulmaquin compound and may take a stake in the California-based firm.

** Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq has failed to win enough shareholder support to buy Peruvian fish feed maker Copeinca, opening the door to a $1.7 billion takeover of Cermaq by bigger rival Marine Harvest.

** Gazprom is squeezing Athens for better terms to buy DEPA, Greece's sole retail gas distributor, a Greek official said, as the Russian gas export monopoly leverages its strength position as the only major player in the running.

** Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is willing to keep its banking arm if Malaysia's second-largest lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, walks away from a deal worth nearly $300 million for a 58 percent stake in the bank, its president said on Tuesday.

** U.S. private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC is planning to invest as much as $1 billion in a new commodities venture run by Deutsche Bank former head of commodities David Silbert, the Financial Times reported.

** Novo A/S, the holding company of Danish insulin producer Novo Nordisk, said it had acquired Norwegian-based Xellia Pharmaceuticals for about $700 million.

** Citibank and Barclays are likely to be named the lead advisers for Ghana's plans to issue up to $1 billion of Eurobonds this year, officials involved in the discussion said on Monday.

** Seven West Media Ltd, owner of Australia's top-rated free-to-air television network, said on Tuesday that its major shareholder, private equity firm KKR & Co, was selling its entire A$265 million ($260 million) stake in the company.

** Vodafone said on Tuesday that it was very comfortable with its successful U.S. joint venture Verizon Wireless, but if an offer materialized that would benefit it more than the status quo, it would consider it. (Compiled by Vijay Vishwas)