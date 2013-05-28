(Adds Clearwire Corp, KGHM, Etisalat, STMicroelectronics and others)

May 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc said it will buy Lender Processing Services Inc for about $2.9 billion in cash and stock to grow its mortgage servicing business.

** Russia's state-controlled oil company Rosneft is planning to take over local gas firm Itera for $3 billion, two sources close to Rosneft said on Tuesday, strengthening its hand in challenging Gazprom's industry dominance.

** Crest Financial, an investor in Clearwire Corp, said on Tuesday that the voting threshold for approval of Sprint Nextel Corp's purchase of Clearwire should exclude strategic investors such as Comcast Corp and Intel .

** Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest will go ahead with its hostile $1.7 billion bid for local rival Cermaq if current talks with management and key shareholders fail, the company said on Monday.

** Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM may consider selling its stake in Polish utility Tauron to focus on new mining ventures, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International said on Monday it agreed to buy Bausch & Lomb Holdings Inc from Warburg Pincus LLC for $8.7 billion, a cash deal set to vault the Canadian company into the upper ranks of the global pharmaceutical sector.

** Gulf telecom operator Etisalat has secured shareholder approval for the financing package to back its bid for Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom , according to two people familiar with the matter.

** ST-Ericsson, a money-losing joint venture being wound down by owners STMicroelectronics and Ericsson , has sold its GPS mobile business to Intel.

** Club Mediterranee's top shareholders plan to take over the French holiday firm in a bid that values it at around 541 million euros ($700 million), to accelerate its shift to fast-growing emerging markets.

** AstraZeneca is to buy Omthera Pharmaceuticals for as much as $443 million to build up its cardiovascular drug business, a priority area for Britain's second-biggest drugmaker, sources said on Tuesday.

** Britain's Crown Estate has signed a 320 million pound ($483 million) joint venture with Canada's Oxford Properties to redevelop London's upmarket St James's Market district, the two companies said on Tuesday.

** Russia's Altimo failed to secure a majority stake in Egypt-based Orascom Telecom by a Monday deadline and said it was ready to take a smaller interest in the company if Egypt's financial market regulator allows.

** Deutsche Telekom is considering buying Poland's GTS Central Europe for 600 million euros ($775 million) as part of plans to strengthen its position in eastern Europe, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported on Monday.

** A unit of Chilean retailer Falabella has inked a deal to buy a 50.1 percent slice of Brazilian home improvement chain Dicico for 388 million reais ($189 million), the Andean company said on Monday evening.

** Copper miner Kazakhmys said on Tuesday that it sold its German semi-finished copper products business, MKM, for 42 million euros ($54.34 million).

** American Realty Capital Properties Inc will buy CapLease Inc for about $2.2 billion, including debt, saying the deal would make it the third largest U.S. real estate investment trust in the net-lease sector where tenants pay most of the operating costs.

** Teco Energy Inc said it would acquire New Mexico Gas Co from utility holding company Continental Energy Systems LLC for about $750 million to increase its customer base by 50 percent in Florida and New Mexico.

** State-owned Spanish lender NCG Banco is seeking bids for its EVO unit, which has 80 branches and a credit portfolio worth 685 million euros ($886 million), about 2 percent of its total loan book.

** France's GDF Suez SA is in talks to sell its 12 percent stake in Algeria's liquefied natural gas pipeline Medgaz to Gas Natural Fenosa and Cepsa of Spain, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** South African outsourcing firm Mvelaserve Ltd is to seek independent advice on Bidvest's $67 million cash offer to buy out minority shareholders, it said on Tuesday.

** Austrian property group CA Immo expects the sale of its Tower 185 office high-rise in Frankfurt, a major part of a disposals plan to cut its debt and risk, could be wrapped up by this summer, it said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Vijay Vishwas and Lehar Maan)