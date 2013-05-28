(Adds Clearwire Corp, KGHM, Etisalat, STMicroelectronics and
others)
May 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc
said it will buy Lender Processing Services Inc for
about $2.9 billion in cash and stock to grow its mortgage
servicing business.
** Russia's state-controlled oil company Rosneft
is planning to take over local gas firm Itera for $3 billion,
two sources close to Rosneft said on Tuesday, strengthening its
hand in challenging Gazprom's industry dominance.
** Crest Financial, an investor in Clearwire Corp,
said on Tuesday that the voting threshold for approval of Sprint
Nextel Corp's purchase of Clearwire should exclude
strategic investors such as Comcast Corp and Intel
.
** Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest will go
ahead with its hostile $1.7 billion bid for local rival Cermaq
if current talks with management and key shareholders
fail, the company said on Monday.
** Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM may consider
selling its stake in Polish utility Tauron to focus on
new mining ventures, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
said on Monday it agreed to buy Bausch & Lomb Holdings Inc from
Warburg Pincus LLC for $8.7 billion, a cash deal set to vault
the Canadian company into the upper ranks of the global
pharmaceutical sector.
** Gulf telecom operator Etisalat has secured
shareholder approval for the financing package to back its bid
for Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom
, according to two people familiar with the matter.
** ST-Ericsson, a money-losing joint venture being wound
down by owners STMicroelectronics and Ericsson
, has sold its GPS mobile business to Intel.
** Club Mediterranee's top shareholders plan to
take over the French holiday firm in a bid that values it at
around 541 million euros ($700 million), to accelerate its shift
to fast-growing emerging markets.
** AstraZeneca is to buy Omthera Pharmaceuticals
for as much as $443 million to build up its
cardiovascular drug business, a priority area for Britain's
second-biggest drugmaker, sources said on Tuesday.
** Britain's Crown Estate has signed a 320 million pound
($483 million) joint venture with Canada's Oxford Properties to
redevelop London's upmarket St James's Market district, the two
companies said on Tuesday.
** Russia's Altimo failed to secure a majority stake in
Egypt-based Orascom Telecom by a Monday deadline and
said it was ready to take a smaller interest in the company if
Egypt's financial market regulator allows.
** Deutsche Telekom is considering buying
Poland's GTS Central Europe for 600 million euros ($775 million)
as part of plans to strengthen its position in eastern Europe,
the Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported on Monday.
** A unit of Chilean retailer Falabella has inked a
deal to buy a 50.1 percent slice of Brazilian home improvement
chain Dicico for 388 million reais ($189 million), the Andean
company said on Monday evening.
** Copper miner Kazakhmys said on Tuesday that it
sold its German semi-finished copper products business, MKM, for
42 million euros ($54.34 million).
** American Realty Capital Properties Inc will buy
CapLease Inc for about $2.2 billion, including debt,
saying the deal would make it the third largest U.S. real estate
investment trust in the net-lease sector where tenants pay most
of the operating costs.
** Teco Energy Inc said it would acquire New Mexico
Gas Co from utility holding company Continental Energy Systems
LLC for about $750 million to increase its customer base by 50
percent in Florida and New Mexico.
** State-owned Spanish lender NCG Banco is seeking bids for
its EVO unit, which has 80 branches and a credit portfolio worth
685 million euros ($886 million), about 2 percent of its total
loan book.
** France's GDF Suez SA is in talks to sell its 12
percent stake in Algeria's liquefied natural gas pipeline Medgaz
to Gas Natural Fenosa and Cepsa of Spain, two sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
** South African outsourcing firm Mvelaserve Ltd is
to seek independent advice on Bidvest's $67 million cash offer
to buy out minority shareholders, it said on Tuesday.
** Austrian property group CA Immo expects the
sale of its Tower 185 office high-rise in Frankfurt, a major
part of a disposals plan to cut its debt and risk, could be
wrapped up by this summer, it said on Tuesday.
