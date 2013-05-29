(Adds ENRC)
May 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Sprint Nextel Corp and Japan's SoftBank Corp
said on Wednesday they had entered a national security
agreement with U.S. authorities related to the Japanese
company's $20.1 billion deal to win control of the wireless
carrier.
** China's Shuanghui International said it would buy
Smithfield Foods Inc for $4.7 billion in cash to help
satisfy growing demand for U.S.-made pork in its home market,
but the deal may raise concerns in the United States.
** Service Corp International agreed to buy Stewart
Enterprises Inc for $1.13 billion, merging the two
largest U.S. funeral home operators as the industry gears up to
offer more services to aging baby boomers.
** Private equity firms KKR and Carlyle Group are among the
suitors lining up bids for Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's
Australian unit, Optus Satellite, people familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
** Carlyle Group LP said it had agreed to buy a 49
percent stake in two Chinese shopping malls, betting on growing
consumer demand and expansion of the retail sector in the
world's second-largest economy.
** Hong Kong-based Zuellig Group will take a 40 percent
stake in New Zealand pharmaceutical and veterinary goods company
Ebos Group Ltd, which is buying its Australian
pharmaceutical wholesaler Symbion, the companies said.
[ID;nL3N0E93JR]
** Belgium-based food retailer Delhaize has agreed
to sell three U.S. supermarket chains to rival Bi-Lo Holdings
for $265 million to simplify its U.S. business and
focus more on its larger chains.
** Amgen Inc, the world's largest biotechnology
company, said it entered into a long-term collaboration with
Astellas Pharma Inc and will form a joint venture with
the Japanese drugmaker to provide new medicines in Japan.
** French software maker Dassault Systemes said it
had agreed to buy U.S.-based Apriso for about $205 million,
boosting its capabilities in manufacturing software.
** Germany's Bayer said it had obtained antitrust
clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for its planned
$1.1 billion acquisition of contraceptive devices maker
Conceptus Inc.
** The Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday that it
filed a complaint aimed at stopping casino operator Pinnacle
Entertainment Inc from buying rival Ameristar Casinos
Inc.
** Philippine property firm Robinsons Land Corp and
Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said they ended
talks over a planned joint development of a $2 billion
casino-resort complex in Manila without a deal.
** Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) is buying Lloyds Banking
Group Plc's international private banking arm, as the
bailed-out British lender focuses on its domestic market and the
Swiss wealth manager builds on a recent acquisition spree.
** Kazakh miner ENRC, facing a potential buyout bid
from its founders, said on Wednesday that acting chairman
Gerhard Ammann would take on the role permanently and pass on
some of his executive duties to the CEO.
(Compiled by Vijay Vishwas and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)