(Adds ENRC)

May 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Sprint Nextel Corp and Japan's SoftBank Corp said on Wednesday they had entered a national security agreement with U.S. authorities related to the Japanese company's $20.1 billion deal to win control of the wireless carrier.

** China's Shuanghui International said it would buy Smithfield Foods Inc for $4.7 billion in cash to help satisfy growing demand for U.S.-made pork in its home market, but the deal may raise concerns in the United States.

** Service Corp International agreed to buy Stewart Enterprises Inc for $1.13 billion, merging the two largest U.S. funeral home operators as the industry gears up to offer more services to aging baby boomers.

** Private equity firms KKR and Carlyle Group are among the suitors lining up bids for Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's Australian unit, Optus Satellite, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Carlyle Group LP said it had agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in two Chinese shopping malls, betting on growing consumer demand and expansion of the retail sector in the world's second-largest economy.

** Hong Kong-based Zuellig Group will take a 40 percent stake in New Zealand pharmaceutical and veterinary goods company Ebos Group Ltd, which is buying its Australian pharmaceutical wholesaler Symbion, the companies said. [ID;nL3N0E93JR]

** Belgium-based food retailer Delhaize has agreed to sell three U.S. supermarket chains to rival Bi-Lo Holdings for $265 million to simplify its U.S. business and focus more on its larger chains.

** Amgen Inc, the world's largest biotechnology company, said it entered into a long-term collaboration with Astellas Pharma Inc and will form a joint venture with the Japanese drugmaker to provide new medicines in Japan.

** French software maker Dassault Systemes said it had agreed to buy U.S.-based Apriso for about $205 million, boosting its capabilities in manufacturing software.

** Germany's Bayer said it had obtained antitrust clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for its planned $1.1 billion acquisition of contraceptive devices maker Conceptus Inc.

** The Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday that it filed a complaint aimed at stopping casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment Inc from buying rival Ameristar Casinos Inc.

** Philippine property firm Robinsons Land Corp and Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said they ended talks over a planned joint development of a $2 billion casino-resort complex in Manila without a deal.

** Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) is buying Lloyds Banking Group Plc's international private banking arm, as the bailed-out British lender focuses on its domestic market and the Swiss wealth manager builds on a recent acquisition spree.

** Kazakh miner ENRC, facing a potential buyout bid from its founders, said on Wednesday that acting chairman Gerhard Ammann would take on the role permanently and pass on some of his executive duties to the CEO. (Compiled by Vijay Vishwas and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)