May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** In three decades, Wan Long has turned Shuanghui International Holdings from a small, loss-making meat processor into China's largest, and is making his country's biggest takeover of a U.S. company - the $4.7 billion acquisition of Smithfield Foods Inc, the world's leading pork producer.

** A Berkshire Hathaway Inc unit will pay $5.6 billion for NV Energy Inc, the electric utility serving Las Vegas and its power-hungry casinos, in yet another large energy deal for Warren Buffett in the western United States.

** Dish Network Corp raised its buyout offer for Clearwire Corp to $4.40 per share on Wednesday, valuing the wireless service provider at $6.5 billion and topping a rival bid by Sprint Nextel Corp by nearly 30 percent.

** Crest Financial, one of the biggest minority shareholders in Clearwire Corp, on Thursday urged the wireless company to recommend against Sprint Nextel Corp's buyout offer after Dish Network Corp made a counter bid.

** British engineering company Smiths Group is in early-stage talks on a sale of its medical division which could raise more than 2 billion pounds ($3.04 billion), a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

** Royal Bank of Scotland has narrowed a shortlist of prospective bidders for hundreds of branches it must sell, with JC Flowers and Apollo dropping out of the race, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and other parties in a logistics project valued at about 5 billion yuan ($816 million).

** France plans to trim its majority stake in Paris airports operator ADP in a sale of almost 700 million euros ($908 million) worth of shares as it seeks to free up funds to invest elsewhere in an economy in recession.

** Italian oil and gas group Eni plans to sell a stake in Galp Energia worth around 690 million euros ($900.76 million) at market prices, as it presses ahead with plans to exit the Portuguese energy company.

** Britain's Competition Commission said it may force Ryanair to sell its entire stake in Aer Lingus after a probe found the holding allows the low-cost giant to influence strategy at its smaller Irish rival.

** Fiat's chairman said on Thursday the Italian carmaker was not discussing any out-of-court settlement of a price dispute it must resolve before buying the rest of Chrysler.

** Fiat Chairman John Elkann said on Thursday the Italian carmaker is open to tie-ups with other partners if "the right opportunity arises".

** Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, is looking for opportunities to buy assets in Europe and the United States after a failed attempt to bid for U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc.

** Spain's biggest bank, Santander, said on Thursday it had reached a deal with U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic LLC to sell them a 50 percent stake in its asset management arm.

** South Korean steel maker POSCO has bought out its partner in an Australian coal project in a rare deal that could indicate nascent Asian interest in coal assets following a slump in prices for the commodity.

** London-listed Russian ports operator Global Ports said it was in talks to buy National Container Company (NCC), which owns container terminals and a dry port in and around St. Petersburg.

** Serbia on Thursday extended for another two weeks a deadline for bids for its indebted, state-run drugmaker Galenika Pharmaceuticals because only one potential partner has come forward. The U.S.-based unit of Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International is the sole candidate so far.

** Irish drugmaker Elan will lay out an alternative strategy if shareholders reject a string of planned deals and thereby make a bid from a U.S.-based investment group more likely to succeed.

** Nigeria's "bad bank" AMCON will appoint financial advisers by June 15 to manage the sale of three lenders that were nationalised in 2011 and recapitalised, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

** Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment firm by assets, acquired a controlling stake in small Maltese trade finance specialist Fimbank through two of its banking subsidiaries.

** The naming of a former chief executive of Russia's state-controlled telecoms company Rostelecom to run Tele2-Russia has increased expectations of a merger between the pair, analysts said on Thursday.

** Bain Capital LLC and AXA Private Equity are the finalists in the bidding contest for French furniture-store chain Maisons du Monde, owned by private equity firms Apax and LBO France, sources familiar with the deal said. Final offers for the company, valued at up to 700 million euros ($907.69 million) including debt, are due in early June.