and others)
June 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Sprint Nextel Corp on Monday attacked Dish Network
Corp's competing bid for Clearwire Corp,
saying Dish's demands violate Sprint's governance agreements
with Clearwire and Delaware law.
** Dubai and Abu Dhabi plan to merge their state aluminium
producers in a $15 billion deal that suggests the two emirates
are willing to consolidate business interests to better compete
in the global economy.
** British water firm Severn Trent has rejected an improved
5-billion-pound ($7.6 billion) bid proposal from a consortium
led by a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund and two pension
companies, saying the price fails to recognise its long-term
potential.
** American Realty Capital Trust IV said it would buy a
portfolio of retail properties from General Electric Co's
financial arm for $1.45 billion as it looks to cut its
dependence on its top 10 tenants.
** U.S. real estate investment trust Mid America Apartment
Communities Inc said it would buy rival Colonial
Properties Trust for about $2.17 billion to expand in
the apartment rental market in southern United
States.
** Amundi, the fund manager owned by French banks Credit
Agricole SA and Societe Generale, said it
had agreed to buy U.S. asset manager Smith Breeden in a bid to
boost its exposure to U.S. bond products and markets.
** Fairholme Capital Management said on Monday that it has
acquired a combined $2.4 billion stake in the preferred shares
of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, making a
long-shot bet that the government-controlled mortgage finance
firms will be revived as private companies in the future.
** Mining group Rio Tinto Plc has drawn up a
shortlist of half a dozen suitors for its majority stake in Iron
Ore Co of Canada, sources with knowledge of the situation said
on Monday.
** Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd said on Monday it
has agreed to acquire American Safety Insurance Holdings Ltd
for roughly $306 million, in a move aimed at expanding
its insurance operations in certain specialty lines.
** Barcelona-based infrastructure firm Abertis is
in talks with Spanish airport operator AENA to sell its stake in
London Luton Airport, a spokesman said, in deal valued by the
market at about 400 million euros ($521 million).
** DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's
biggest bank, on Monday gave itself one more chance to buy a
controlling stake in Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT
after Jakarta threw a spanner in the works of the proposed $7.2
billion takeover.
** The head of international operations for Coutts said the
private bank is not for sale as parent company Royal Bank of
Scotland embarks on a crash diet to shed assets and
shore up capital.
** Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
plans to set up a joint venture company in Beijing with total
investment of $3.6 billion, it said on Monday.
** Exor SpA, the holding company that controls
Fiat SpA, has agreed to sell its entire 15 percent
stake in Swiss inspection company SGS SA for 2 billion
euros ($2.6 billion) to Groupe Bruxelles Lambert.
** NYSE Euronext said on Monday its shareholders
approved the exchange operator's $8.2 billion takeover by
IntercontinentalExchange Inc.
** Cerberus Capital Management LP said on Saturday
it had secured the one-third stake in Seibu Holdings it needed
to veto decisions at shareholder meetings, but fell short of its
goal of buying 44.7 percent of the Japanese railway and property
group.
** Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank said on
Monday it was evaluating a potential merger with fellow
Bahrain-based lender Bank Al Khair, the latest in a spate of
tie-ups in the kingdom's banking sector.
** McGraw Hill Financial Inc, which owns Standard &
Poor's rating agency, said on Monday it would make a voluntary
open offer to raise its stake in India's CRISIL Ltd to
75 percent in a deal worth about $340 million.
** OCI NV said on Monday it had filed updated
documents to Egyptian authorities to complete a tender offer for
Cairo-listed shares in Orascom Construction Industries (OCI)
.
** UK authorities have granted the founders of Kazakh mining
company ENRC until June 24 to make a buyout offer to
minority investors, after the trio of billionaires sought more
time to iron out technical details.
(Compiled by Vijay Vishwas and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)