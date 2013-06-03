(Adds NYSE Euronext, Sprint Nextel Corp, Western Potash Corp and others)

June 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Sprint Nextel Corp on Monday attacked Dish Network Corp's competing bid for Clearwire Corp, saying Dish's demands violate Sprint's governance agreements with Clearwire and Delaware law.

** Dubai and Abu Dhabi plan to merge their state aluminium producers in a $15 billion deal that suggests the two emirates are willing to consolidate business interests to better compete in the global economy.

** British water firm Severn Trent has rejected an improved 5-billion-pound ($7.6 billion) bid proposal from a consortium led by a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund and two pension companies, saying the price fails to recognise its long-term potential.

** American Realty Capital Trust IV said it would buy a portfolio of retail properties from General Electric Co's financial arm for $1.45 billion as it looks to cut its dependence on its top 10 tenants.

** U.S. real estate investment trust Mid America Apartment Communities Inc said it would buy rival Colonial Properties Trust for about $2.17 billion to expand in the apartment rental market in southern United States.

** Amundi, the fund manager owned by French banks Credit Agricole SA and Societe Generale, said it had agreed to buy U.S. asset manager Smith Breeden in a bid to boost its exposure to U.S. bond products and markets.

** Fairholme Capital Management said on Monday that it has acquired a combined $2.4 billion stake in the preferred shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, making a long-shot bet that the government-controlled mortgage finance firms will be revived as private companies in the future.

** Mining group Rio Tinto Plc has drawn up a shortlist of half a dozen suitors for its majority stake in Iron Ore Co of Canada, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

** Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to acquire American Safety Insurance Holdings Ltd for roughly $306 million, in a move aimed at expanding its insurance operations in certain specialty lines.

** Barcelona-based infrastructure firm Abertis is in talks with Spanish airport operator AENA to sell its stake in London Luton Airport, a spokesman said, in deal valued by the market at about 400 million euros ($521 million).

** DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, on Monday gave itself one more chance to buy a controlling stake in Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT after Jakarta threw a spanner in the works of the proposed $7.2 billion takeover.

** The head of international operations for Coutts said the private bank is not for sale as parent company Royal Bank of Scotland embarks on a crash diet to shed assets and shore up capital.

** Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp plans to set up a joint venture company in Beijing with total investment of $3.6 billion, it said on Monday.

** Exor SpA, the holding company that controls Fiat SpA, has agreed to sell its entire 15 percent stake in Swiss inspection company SGS SA for 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) to Groupe Bruxelles Lambert.

** NYSE Euronext said on Monday its shareholders approved the exchange operator's $8.2 billion takeover by IntercontinentalExchange Inc.

** Cerberus Capital Management LP said on Saturday it had secured the one-third stake in Seibu Holdings it needed to veto decisions at shareholder meetings, but fell short of its goal of buying 44.7 percent of the Japanese railway and property group.

** Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank said on Monday it was evaluating a potential merger with fellow Bahrain-based lender Bank Al Khair, the latest in a spate of tie-ups in the kingdom's banking sector.

** McGraw Hill Financial Inc, which owns Standard & Poor's rating agency, said on Monday it would make a voluntary open offer to raise its stake in India's CRISIL Ltd to 75 percent in a deal worth about $340 million.

** OCI NV said on Monday it had filed updated documents to Egyptian authorities to complete a tender offer for Cairo-listed shares in Orascom Construction Industries (OCI) .

** UK authorities have granted the founders of Kazakh mining company ENRC until June 24 to make a buyout offer to minority investors, after the trio of billionaires sought more time to iron out technical details. (Compiled by Vijay Vishwas and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)