June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** A Dell Inc special committee challenged Carl
Icahn on Wednesday, saying the activist investor is almost $4
billion short of the cash needed to fund his proposal for a
$12-per-share special dividend.
** A group of investors led by Pirelli Chairman
Marco Tronchetti Provera will launch a takeover bid for the
company that controls the Italian tire maker, in a move that
will consolidate the executive's grip on the
business.
** Fish farmer Marine Harvest ASA has eased the
conditions of its hostile $1.7 billion bid for rival Cermaq ASA
, signaling it would take a minority stake if it is
unable to win over a majority of shareholders.
** Swedish drugmaker Meda said it was not
discussing being taken over, after a source with knowledge of
the matter said talks about a deal with India's Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries had foundered on valuation.
** Russian telecoms operator MTS OAO is in talks
to acquire Akado, a major broadband and cable television
provider, in a drive to expand its presence in the Moscow
region, the Kommersant daily reported. The paper also said
Akado's owners valued the company at over $1 billion a year ago.
** Three South Korean banks are arranging 1.1 trillion won
($980 million) in financing to back Tong Yang Life Insurance's
bid for Dutch bank ING's South Korean
insurance business, Basis Point reported citing bank sources.
** A possible tie-up between Telecom Italia and
Hutchison Whampoa was put on the back burner on
Wednesday when the board of the Italian telecoms company
postponed discussing the merger until a future
date.
** Three funds have made non-binding offers for the
distressed asset unit of Spanish nationalised lenders NCG Banco,
a source close to the operation said, as more banks begin
offloading the soured assets that nearly felled them in a
financial crisis.
** Private equity firms KKR & Co LP, Warburg Pincus
LLC and Cinven Ltd are weighing bids for PRA International, a
clinical research group, which is for sale and could fetch as
much as $1.3 billion, several people familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
** System Capital Management Group, a firm owned by
Ukraine's richest businessman Rinat Akhmetov, said it was buying
the former Soviet republic's main fixed-line operator Ukrtelecom
PAT from Austrian investment firm EPIC for an
undisclosed sum. EPIC had paid the Ukrainian government $1.3
billion for a 93 percent stake in 2011.