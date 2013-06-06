June 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Media General Inc and privately held New Young Broadcasting Holding Co Inc said they will combine in an all-stock deal to form a new TV broadcasting company that will be majority controlled by New Young shareholders.

** Qatari developer Barwa Real Estate Co QSC plans to sell assets worth 26 billion riyals ($7.1 billion) to the property arm of the country's sovereign wealth fund, Qatari Diar, to reduce debt, the company said on Thursday.

** Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co plans to split off its connector business into a separate entity next month as the unit struggles with dull computer demand, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The connector-making operation had generated $2.7 billion in revenue last year.

** Canadian telecommunications startup Public Mobile said it was acquired by venture capital firm Thomvest Seed Capital and private equity firm Cartesian Capital, a deal that points to active interest in new entrants to the sector.

** PepsiCo Inc denied a published report by The Calcalist, an Israeli financial newspaper, that said it was in talks to buy Israel's SodaStream International Ltd for $2 billion.

** Credit Suisse may sell part of its private bank in Germany to improve profitability in Europe, a source close to the bank said.

** European business software maker SAP AG has bought Swiss software developer hybris to expand its customer management platform, taking on Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp in the multibillion-dollar cloud services market. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday that SAP paid between $1 billion and $1.5 billion for the company.

** Russian fertiliser producer Uralkali said on Thursday would buy back investor and politician Zelimkhan Mutsoev's 6.4 percent stake in the firm for around $1.3 billion, raising new borrowing to finance the deal.

** Rail infrastructure and technology company Vossloh is reviewing options for its locomotives business, including a possible sale, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Australia's competition regulator has blocked an attempted takeover of Rafferty's Garden, an organic baby food supplier, by U.S.-based food giant H.J. Heinz Co on concerns that the deal would have reduced competition significantly.

** Finnish bank S-Pankki plans to buy Tapiola Bank to expand in the bigger loans business from its current focus on consumer credit, the banks said on Thursday.

** MakerBot, a privately held 3D printer maker, is in talks with unidentified suitors to sell itself, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.