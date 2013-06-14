June 14 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** China's Sinopec is negotiating to join a $20 billion
liquefied natural gas project run by Russia's Novatek,
a source close to the talks said, which would be the biggest
foray yet by a Chinese firm into Russia's Arctic.
** British mobile firm Vodafone is considering
raising its offer for Kabel Deutschland after an
initial 7.2 billion euro ($9.6 billion) bid was knocked back by
Germany's biggest cable operator, one person close to the matter
said.
** JPMorgan Chase & Co said its private equity
unit, One Equity Partners, will become independent from the bank
and raise future funds from an external group of partners. One
Equity currently manages about $4.5 billion in investments for
JPMorgan.
** PetroChina Co Ltd is entering a
joint venture contract with Taikang Asset and the Guolian Fund,
to which it will contribute its 20 billion-yuan ($3 billion)
West Pipeline Assets, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange on Friday.
** EnBW, Germany's No. 3 utility, will increase
its asset sale program to at least 2.5 billion euros ($3.3
billion) from a previously planned 1.5 billion, German paper
Handelsblatt said on Friday, without citing sources.
** Indonesian budget carrier PT Citilink Indonesia, a unit
of state-owned carrier PT Garuda Indonesia, plans to
expand its fleet to 50 planes and sell a 30 percent stake in a
public offering by 2015, the company's CEO said on Friday.
** Luxury hotel owner Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc
has hired investment bank Eastdil Secured to explore a
possible sale of the real estate investment trust, two sources
familiar with the matter said this week.
** British financial services firm Resolution Group and
private equity firms TPG Capital and J.C. Flowers are bidding
for Allstate Corp's Lincoln Benefit Life subsidiary,
according to two people familiar with the situation.
** Irish drug company Elan put itself up for sale on
Friday, seeking to fend off a hostile bid by Royalty Pharma
that shareholders will consider next
week.
** German publisher Springer Science+Business Media
will be listed on the stock exchange after plans to
sell the group to private equity firm BC Partners
failed, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
** Austrian construction group Strabag SE could
use treasury shares to finance a small acquisition as early as
this year, outgoing Chief Executive Hans Peter Haselsteiner told
shareholders on Friday.
** Qatar-backed telecom group Ooredoo has
withdrawn its bid for Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc
Telecom, leaving rival Gulf operator Etisalat
as the remaining bidder.
** Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's largest
retailer, surprised analysts on Friday by saying it may sell its
restaurant unit, including the popular Vips chain, after
receiving interest from potential buyers.
** Slovenia's largest beverage producer Pivovarna Lasko
on Friday said that it will sell its stake in the
country's largest food retailer Mercator to Croatian
food producer and retailer Agrokor.