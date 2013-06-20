June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Thursday:

** Fortescue Metals Group said the proposed sale of a stake in its rail and port assets in Australia's iron ore belt that could net around A$4 billion ($3.8 billion) was on track, but would be delayed by some months.

** Britain is ready to start selling its shares in Lloyds Banking Group and will examine whether to break up Royal Bank of Scotland, Finance Minister George Osborne said on Wednesday, after acknowledging the re-privatisation of RBS remains a long way off.

** Microsoft Corp recently talked with Nokia Oyj about buying the Finnish phone maker's devices unit, but the discussions faltered and are not likely to be revived, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday in its online edition.

** Sony Corp shareholders pressed its chief executive for a response to hedge fund Third Point's proposal for a partial spinoff of its profitable entertainment arm but Kazuo Hirai pleaded for patience as management reviews the bold plan.

** Norway's government unveiled proposals on Thursday to buy another 11.6 percent of fish farmer Cermaq ASA, offering at least some shareholders an alternative to Marine Harvest's hostile bid for the company.

** Russian state-controlled bank VTB said on Thursday it wanted to sell part of its stake in Tele2 Russia to help develop the country's fourth-largest mobile phone company, but would not consider Rostelecom as a partner.

** Serial acquirer Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc is in talks with several companies to buy TV stations and could spend up to $650 million on acquisitions over the next two years, founder and Chief Executive Perry Sook told Reuters.

** Industrial 3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd will buy privately held consumer printer maker MakerBot in a stock deal valued currently at about $403 million to expand its product portfolio.

** Romania firm Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR) offered more than the required 180 million euros ($241.3 million) for a majority stake in state rail freight carrier CFR Marfa but tacked conditions to the deal, the transport minister said.

** Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc said it would sell its Marelli Motori business, which makes electrical motors and generators, to private equity company Carlyle Group in a deal worth about 181 million pounds ($284 million).

** Ebix Inc said that it and an affiliate of Goldman Sachs Group Inc decided to cancel their planned merger after U.S regulators started an investigation into allegations of misconduct at Ebix, an insurance software provider.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group and Seven Group Holdings said on Thursday they plan to retain ownership of Coates Hire Ltd, Australia's top equipment rental firm, following a six-month review of the business.

** Romania sold rail freight carrier CFR Marfa to sole bidder Grup Feroviar Roman after hours of talks, sealing a deal whose failure could have threatened a 5 billion euro ($6.7 billion) International Monetary Fund aid deal.

** Sprint Nextel Corp raised its buyout offer for Clearwire Corp to $5 per share on Thursday, trumping a $4.40 per share offer from Dish Network Corp.

** IHS Inc has bought Washington-based consultants PFC Energy, the company said on Thursday, adding another firm to its expanding empire of oil, gas and coal analysts.

** Delta Air Lines Inc has received U.S. antitrust approval to buy a 49 percent stake in British airline Virgin Atlantic, the U.S. Justice Department said.

** Home improvement and hardware store chain Rona Inc has struck a deal to sell its plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning business to Emco Corp and expects net proceeds of C$215 million.

** French waste group Seche Environnement has decided to withdraw from the capital of Saur after making an unsuccessful offer to restructure the debt of its French peer, Seche said on Thursday.