June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Chinese cellphone chip designer Spreadtrum Communications Inc said it received a $1.38 billion buyout proposal from a unit of government-owned Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd.

** Morgan Stanley said on Friday it will buy the rest of Citigroup Inc's retail brokerage holdings in the coming weeks for $4.7 billion after regulators signed off on the purchase.

** U.S. energy companies Hess Corp and Newfield Exploration Co have launched two separate auctions to sell part of their Asian oil and gas field stakes that have a combined value of about $3 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Dubai Holdings' Emirates International Telecommunications (EIT) is selling its 35-percent stake - bought in 2006 for $2.25 billion - in state-owned Tunisie Telecom, the Tunisian government said on Friday.

** Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Thursday it is in talks to sell its cocoa business in a further sign that the U.S. agribusiness giant is focusing on expanding its footprint in the burgeoning global grains sector.

** Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Friday it had signed a deal to sell its 49 percent stake in oil firm Russneft for $1.2 billion.

** A bipartisan group of 15 U.S. senators urged the Obama administration on Thursday to consider whether the proposed sale of Smithfield Foods Inc to the Chinese meat company Shuanghui International posed a threat to the U.S. food supply that could justify blocking the deal.

** Rockwood Holdings Inc has canceled a combined auction of its titanium dioxide and performance additives units after failing to attract the offers it was hoping for, four people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** SoftBank Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Friday he was confident his company's acquisition of Sprint Nextel Corp will be completed in early July after rival bidder Dish Network Corp bowed out.

** Mediobanca, under pressure to improve returns for shareholders, plans to sell almost all of its large stakes in major companies, ending half a century of playing kingmaker to Italy's corporate world to focus on banking.

** Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP is nearing a deal to buy United States Infrastructure Corporation (USIC), two people familiar with the matter said this week, in a deal that could be valued at between $700 million and $800 million.

** Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has sold two wind power plants in Romania and Bulgaria for total 127 million euros ($167 million), improving its chances of meeting 2013 guidance for positive free cash flow.

** Austrian Post has agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in Turkish parcel delivery group Aras Kargo for around 50 million euros ($65.9 million), Post said on Friday.

** A U.S. regulator on Thursday approved Entergy Corp's plan to spin off the electric transmission business that sparked government concern about competition in its markets. After the spinoff, the transmission business would merge with ITC Holdings Corp.

** Malaysia's second-largest lender, CIMB Group Holdings , has abandoned plans to buy nearly 60 percent of San Miguel Corp's unlisted banking unit, Bank of Commerce.

** Atrium European Real Estate is buying the Galeria Dominikanska shopping centre in Wroclaw, Poland, from the Otto family and Deutsche EuroShop AG for 151.7 million euros ($200 million), the Austrian-listed group said on Friday.

** Marine Harvest ASA, the world's biggest fish farmer, dropped its $1.7 billion hostile bid for rival Cermaq after failing to convince enough shareholders to accept, it said on Friday.

** Swiss oil trader Vitol has signed a preliminary agreement to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia's Rosneft as the race for access to one of the fastest-growing commodity markets gathers pace.

** Italy's biggest utility Enel said on Friday it had signed a letter of intent with Gazprom to sell the Russian energy giant a power generating plant in Belgium for 227 million euros ($299 million).

** Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled the gradual end of state-controlled Gazprom's monopoly on exports of natural gas, opening the way for rivals Novatek and Rosneft to compete for huge new Asian markets.

** Internet dating site Cupid Plc said a number of potential suitors have expressed interest in its casual dating sites, such as benaughty.com and flirt.com. Cupid said last month that it had been approached to sell its casual dating websites and was considering a range of approaches.

** The billionaire founders of miner ENRC are unlikely to improve a buyout offer first indicated last month, as they hammer out final details ahead of a June 24 deadline, sources with knowledge of the matter said.