July 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Hutchison Whampoa Ltd is losing patience with Telecom Italia SpA over lack of progress on a proposed merger of their Italian mobile phone units, people familiar with the talks said, casting doubt on prospects for a deal.

** U.S. chemicals group Rockwood Holdings Inc has revived efforts to hive off its titanium dioxide unit and is in talks with prospective buyer Huntsman Corp, two people familiar with the matter said. Last month other sources said Rockwood had cancelled a combined auction of its titanium dioxide and performance additives units after failing to attract the offers, of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, that it was seeking from private equity groups.

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it had filed a complaint aimed at stopping Ireland's Ardagh Group S.A.'s proposed $1.7 billion acquisition of a unit of France's Saint-Gobain that makes glass containers for the U.S. market.

** A consortium including Mitsubishi Corp and Japanese and Canadian pension funds will buy a U.S. gas-fired power plant in Michigan this month for nearly 200 billion yen ($2 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.

** Altegrity Inc, owned by private equity firm Providence Equity Partners, is looking to sell a division that provides background checks for private-sector employers and could fetch up to $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Turkish generic drug maker Sanovel has been put up for sale by parent Toksoz Holding and could fetch between $500 million and $1 billion, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Russia's state-backed private equity fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), plans to buy a stake in Rostelecom, a spokeswoman for the state-controlled telecoms operator said ahead of its expected privatisation. The RDIF is part of a pool of investors that would buy shares owned by the company itself, Rostelecom spokeswoman Kira Kiryukhina said.

** Australian pellet supplier Brambles Ltd has revived a plan to exit its $2 billion data management business, saying it will spin off the unit and list it on the Australian Securities Exchange.

** Malaysia's Huchems Fine Chemical Corp has signed a memorandum of understanding with two Tanzanian firms to invest $800 million in a new ammonia plant following huge discoveries of natural gas in the east African country.

** ThyssenKrupp AG said on Tuesday ThyssenKrupp Elevator had bought privately held U.S.-based Edmonds Elevator. No financial details were disclosed.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is buying Constitution Medical Investors, the U.S. developer of a testing system for blood diseases like anaemia and leukaemia, for an upfront $220 million, plus further contingent payments.

** Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol has abandoned plans to sell its lubricants maker Paramo, the company's supervisory board chief was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

** Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, whose cancer drugs promise a strong revenue stream, is attracting preliminary buyout interest from several large pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer Inc and Novartis AG, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** German media conglomerate Bertelsmann is eying more acquisitions, using some of the proceeds from its stake sale in RTL to fund takeovers, Chief Executive Thomas Rabe told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

** American Realty Capital Properties Inc said it would buy American Realty Capital Trust IV for $3.1 billion in cash as it seeks to become the second-largest operator in the fast-growing U.S. net-lease property sector.

** Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, said it had bought the remaining 49 percent of gas company Itera for $2.9 billion from its founder, furthering its aim of becoming Russia's largest independent gas producer.

** Britain's financial regulator did not approve the Co-operative Bank's bid to buy 632 bank branches from Lloyds Banking Group, the Bank of England's deputy governor Andrew Bailey told lawmakers on Tuesday.

** Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl for up to 560 billion yen ($5.6 billion) as Japanese lenders expand into fast-growing Southeast Asian economies to beat slower growth at home.

** American Greetings Corp's founding family raised its offer to take the gift card maker private, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, sending the company's shares up 5 percent in early trading. The deal with the Weiss family, which made its initial offer in September, is now valued at about $606 million, excluding debt, based on its outstanding shares.