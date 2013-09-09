Sept 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he was bowing out of an effort to block founder Michael Dell's proposed buyout of Dell Inc, determining "it would be almost impossible to win."

** Molex Inc , a maker of electronic connectors and cable assembly products, said privately owned energy and chemicals conglomerate Koch Industries will buy it for about $7.2 billion.

** Vodafone urged Kabel Deutschland shareholders to accept its 7.7 billion euro ($10.1 billion) offer, warning the bid would lapse if less than three quarters of them agree to sell Germany's largest cable operator by Wednesday.

** The owners of Neiman Marcus Inc have agreed to sell the U.S. luxury department store chain to Ares Management LLC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $6 billion, ending a years-long effort to sell the company.

** More than 600 bank branches being rebranded as TSB by Britain's Lloyds Banking Group could be bought by a trade or financial buyer before a flotation being planned for next year, the head of the new business said.

** Swedish hygiene products firm SCA said on Monday it would make a cash bid for control of Chinese tissue maker Vinda as part of a strategic push into fast-growing Asian markets.

** Shares in Italian carmaker Fiat rose over 5 percent on Monday after its top management pulled out of the Frankfurt car show, fuelling speculation it may be close to a deal, possibly to buy out the rest of its U.S. unit Chrysler.

** Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd is to buy GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Lucozade and Ribena brands for 1.35 billion pounds ($2.11 billion) to help it expand into new markets.

** Umpqua Holdings Corp is in advanced talks to buy private equity-backed Sterling Financial Corp in a deal that may be valued at about $1.8 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

** Western Digital Corp said it would buy Virident Systems Inc for $685 million as the hard drive maker and Seagate Technology Plc battle for a piece of the fast-growing market for solid-state drives used in servers.

** French insurer Groupama said it raised about 250 million euros ($331 million) by selling its 6.9 percent stake in construction and concessions company Eiffage.

** Norwegian online classifieds and media firm Schibsted bought a Swedish personal finance website on Monday and sold its Baltic operations to the management and local investors, it said on Monday.

** French bank Societe Generale is likely to reach a deal within weeks to buy Credit Agricole's stake in their brokerage venture Newedge, French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche reported.

** Dubai-based conglomerate Al Futtaim Group is eyeing its first investment in sub-Saharan Africa with an offer worth $86 million to take full control of Nairobi-listed car retailer CMC Holdings.

** Struggling coal miner Bumi, planning to split with its founding Bakrie family, warned on Monday that there could be further delays to an already protracted separation transaction.

** Bahrain's Al Salam Bank has agreed to acquire fellow Bahraini lender BMI Bank, an affiliate of Oman's Bank Muscat, through a share-swap deal as small banks in the kingdom consolidate operations to remain competitive.

** Spain's nationalized lender NCG Banco said it agreed to sell its EVO Banco unit to U.S. private equity firm Apollo Management.

** A consortium of Ares Management LLC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is in advanced talks to acquire upscale U.S. retailer Neiman Marcus Inc from TPG Capital LP, Warburg Pincus LLC and Leonard Green Partners LP, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), owner of U.S.-based engine repair and maintenance business StandardAero, said on Sunday it was no longer in talks with British aircraft services firm BBA Aviation to merge parts of its business.

** Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a deal with Kazakhstan on Saturday for $5 billion giving China a stake in its giant Kashagan oil project, a highlight of his tour of Central Asia to secure hydrocarbons for the world's largest energy consumer.

** The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment has cleared the way for Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd's proposed $4.7 billion acquisition of Smithfield Foods Inc, the companies said on Friday.