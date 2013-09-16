(Adds Rockwood Holdings, Harsco Corp, Glencore Xstrata, Prudential, Trainose. Updates Packaging Corp, Kennametal)

** A handful of potential bidders, including private equity firms, are lining up to look at BlackBerry Ltd , but initial indications are that interest is tepid and buyers are eyeing parts of the Canadian smartphone maker rather than the whole company, several sources familiar with the situation said.

** British telecoms major Vodafone said it has secured 76.48 percent of shares in Kabel Deutschland for its 7.7 billion euro ($10 billion) offer for Germany's largest cable company.

** Spanish oil company Repsol is ready to spend between $5 billion and $10 billion on a U.S. or Canadian exploration and production company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

** Packaging Corp of America has agreed to buy competitor Boise Inc for $1.28 billion as a means to expand production of cardboard boxes used by e-commerce giants such as Amazon.com Inc.

** ** Rockwood Holdings Inc is in advanced talks to sell its titanium dioxide business and other pigments units to Huntsman Corp, three people with knowledge of the matter from the banking and chemicals industry told Reuters on Monday. The units are being valued at roughly $1 billion to $1.2 billion including debt, two of the sources said.

** Kennametal Inc said it would buy Allegheny Technologies Inc's tungsten materials business for $605 million to boost supply of the raw material used to make its metal-working tools.

** Australia's Westfield Group agreed to sell stakes in seven U.S. shopping malls to an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group for $1.64 billion.

** Engineering services provider Harsco Corp, seeking to strengthen its balance sheet, said it would merge its infrastructure business with Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services Inc for $300 million and a 29 percent stake in the combined entity.

** International broadcasting masts operator TDF Group is to ask prospective buyers of its French division to submit binding offers by early November, in a deal that it hopes will fetch at least 4 billion euros ($5.30 billion), three people close to the situation said.

** Miner and commodities trader Glencore Xstrata said it on Monday agreed to sell Dakota Growers Pasta Company for $370 million, as it continues to divest assets acquired with its $6 billion purchase of Canadian grain handler Viterra.

** British insurer Prudential will press ahead with the separation of its Hong Kong business from the UK parent company at the start of 2014 after gaining legal clearance for the move.

** Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen said it agreed to buy Canadian upstream company TriOil Resources for 563 million zlotys ($177.43 million), in a deal to help turn it into an oil producer.

** Italian drugmaker Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA said it would buy the rest of Cornerstone Therapeutics Inc that it does not already own, valuing the U.S. company at about $255 million.

** Israeli holding company Koor Industries Ltd has sold another 5.5 million shares in Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG for 157.47 million Swiss francs ($168.73 million), the company said on Sunday.

** First Gulf Bank PJSC, the United Arab Emirates' third largest bank, may look to buy Barclays Plc's retail banking operations in the United Arab Emirates, FGB's chief executive said.

** Israeli consumer Internet company Perion Network Ltd will merge with privately held Conduit's "client connect" business in an all-stock transaction, the companies said.

** A U.S arbitrator said Cooper Tire & Rubber Co cannot sell two of its factories in the country to India's Apollo Tyres Ltd until a collective bargaining agreement is reached between the Indian company and members of the plants' union.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's founder, Jack Ma, took another stab at shaking up China's banking industry as the country's largest e-commerce firm sealed a strategic pact with mid-sized lender China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd to offer financial services.

** Versace is vetting offers from investors interested in buying a minority stake in the Italian fashion house to support its growth plans, designer Donatella Versace said in an interview published on Sunday.

** Bahrain-based Investcorp BSC said on Sunday that it had acquired a 25 percent stake in Saudi Arabia's sports and fitness business Leejam Sports Co, the ninth investment in the company's $1 billion Gulf Opportunity Fund.

** Lanxess AG, the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber for tires, is looking at acquisitions to become less dependent on its synthetic rubber business, a German weekly said on Saturday, citing no sources.

** Three bidders are interested in buying a 100 percent stake in Greece's railway network operator Trainose, the country's privatisations agency said on Monday. The bidders are French train operator SNCF, Romania's Grampet Group and Greek building group GEK Terna in cooperation with Russian Railways RZD, a source close to the talks said on condition of anonymity.

** Credit Suisse Group AG wants to sell the private clients business of its German unit Credit Suisse Deutschland AG, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing financial sources.