(Adds Alrosa, Deutsche Wohnen, Allegheny Technologies, Nomos, General Motors,International Airlines Group. Updates Facebook Inc)

Oct 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank is considering an 8 billion pound ($13 billion) bid for Royal Bank of Scotland's American retail banking business Citizens, The Sunday Times reported without citing sources.

** Alrosa started to market a share sale valuing the Russian state-owned diamond miner at up to $8.7 billion, less than the company's earlier estimate, as Moscow revives its privatisation efforts.

** Real estate companies Deutsche Wohnen and GSW Immobilien said they agreed on Deutsche Wohnen's proposed takeover offer for GSW, worth about $2.3 billion, and planned to raise dividends following the tie-up.

** Dutch software group Unit4 said it had been approached by private equity firms about a possible takeover at up to 35 euros per share. Unit4 said it was evaluating the offer, which would value the group at about 1.04 billion euros ($1.4 billion), but added that there was no certainty that a bid would be made.

** Romania plans to offer 15 percent of its biggest natural gas producer for sale in a stock market debut this year, part of privatization plans agreed with international lenders and which officials have said could raise as much as 600 million euros ($813.8 million).

** Indian state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp said its overseas arm has agreed to buy an additional 12 percent stake in a Brazilian oil block from Brazil's Petrobras for $529 million.

** Facebook Inc bought Israeli mobile app-maker Onavo to use its data-saving capabilities for a project aimed at making the Internet available to billions of people round the world who are not online. Facebook is paying between $150 million and $200 million, the Calcalist financial news website said, making it one of the largest deals by the social network.

Onavo's mobile app helps people cut mobile phone costs through more efficient use of data and is likely to help Facebook in its plans to provide internet access to underserved communities by working out ways to reduce the amount of data downloads required to run mobile internet applications.

** Measurement technology group Hexagon bid 910 million crowns ($152 million) for Norway's Veripos, a maker of positioning system hardware for offshore oil companies.

** Emerging markets fund manager Mark Mobius appealed on Saturday for Russian oil company Rosneft to make a "fair and equitable" offer to buy out minority shareholders in oil company TNK-BP. Mobius denied reports on Russian news agencies of a meeting with Igor Sechin, CEO of the state oil major, to discuss a buyout. In comments to Reuters, he said minorities had not yet, as far as he knew, received a formal offer.

** Brazilian phone company TIM Participaçoes SA is not up for sale, its chief executive told a local newspaper, denying reports that Telecom Italia SpA wants to sell its 67 percent stake. A sale of Brazil's No. 2 wireless company is one option being considered by Telecom Italia's new chief executive, Marco Patuano, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

** Metals processor Allegheny Technologies Inc plans to sell its iron castings unit and tungsten business and will also report a loss for the third quarter, stung by a decline in shipments of metal products and higher raw material costs.

** Banking group Nomos aims to raise up to 19.1 billion roubles ($592 million) in a share offer to help raise funds to buy a stake in rival Otkritie.

** General Motors scaled back cooperation with PSA Peugeot Citroen months into their alliance and later turned down a government-backed merger, people familiar with the matter said. GM took a seven percent stake in Peugeot after the carmakers announced what was billed as a broad-based alliance in February, 2012. Yet the pairing hit obstacles within eight months, when GM revealed its Chinese partner SAIC would veto key plans including for larger cars, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the matter was confidential.

** International Airlines Group, which owns British Airways and Spain's Iberia, urged the European Commission to intervene over the Italian government's attempts to stitch together a bailout for rival Alitalia, calling it illegal.

($1 = 0.74 euros) ($1 = 0.63 British pounds) ($1 = 6 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 32.29 Russian roubles)